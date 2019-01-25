Was CNN Tipped Off By FBI Ahead Of Stone Arrest?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/25/2019 - 09:11

The pre-dawn arrest of former Trump adviser Roger Stone in connection with the Mueller investigation has many scratching their heads over how it went down. Not only did the FBI surprise Stone at 6am Friday morning with a knock on his door - as opposed to simply notifying his attorney and letting Stone turn himself in, but CNN was there to film the entire thing going down. 

This begs the question; did the FBI tip off CNN ahead of Stone's dramatic takedown?

Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren certainly thought so on first take, tweeting: "CNN cameras were at the raid of Roger Stone…so FBI obviously tipped off CNN…even if you don’t like Stone, it is curious why Mueller’s office tipped off CNN instead of trying to quietly arrest Stone;quiet arrests are more likely to be safe to the FBI and the person arrested." 

Others shared her sentiment: 

CNN claims that they staked out Stone's house based on "unusual grand jury activity in Washington yesterday" along with other information.  

Van Susteren, upon further reflection, acknowledged that there were others would could have tipped off CNN, including Stone himself. 

Meanwhile, many are questioning the decision to conduct a "heavy raid" on Stone for lying to Congress, while others connected to the Trump campaign such as Paul Manafort have been allowed to simply turn themselves in. 

