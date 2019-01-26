Watch Live: Yellow Vests Rage For 11th Straight Week; Organizers Plan Night Rallies, Human Chain Of 50,000

France's Yellow Vests are out again en masse - taking to the streets of Paris and other cities across the country for the 11th straight week of anti-government protests despite rainy conditions.

#GiletsJaunes protest: #Toulon



- 11th Saturday of #YellowVests in France

- Protest against Rothschild Macron government, high climate change taxes, new labor lawspic.twitter.com/IK1GgqQDKy — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) January 26, 2019

Once again, the tear gas flew as protesters clashed with police - as documented by journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis.

#Update: Lots of Tear Gas being used right now in the City of #Lyon towards the #GiletsJaunes protestors in #ActeXI Video credit: @Libre_Insolent What i heard Antifa is causing riots. pic.twitter.com/kKT9n2KcaG — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 26, 2019

#Update: An #GiletsJaunes protestor very likely an #Antifa member had thrown a Molotov cocktail to some police officers at the "Place de la bastille" in #Paris today in the #ActeXI protest. pic.twitter.com/pdgJBTfHNs — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 26, 2019

French riot police began storming protesters in Paris who had lit barricades on fire:

#Update: Lots of police forces now at the "Place de la Bastille" evacuating the square of the #GiletsJaunes protestors for taking the whole square in. #ActeXI protest. pic.twitter.com/M9yDEmF7T1 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 26, 2019

Night protests planned

Yellow Vests on Facebook are now planning night protests, during which organizers asked participants not to engage in "violence" or "threatening behavior."

"We’ll gather every night from this Saturday onwards, and we’ll keep coming till at least the end of the national consultation [Grand Debat]," reads one Facebook post. "We’ll make Place de la République our giant ring road."

Human Chain

On Sunday, Yellow Vests have planned a human chain of 50,000 people along the "entire west coast of France, from Hendaye to Versailles," according to France Bleu. The human chain will converge with four other human chains.

The yellow vests hope to mobilize 50,000 people in the Landes alone this Sunday, January 27. It is not a new manifestation, but a human chain between Hendaye in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques to Versailles. Four other human chains will be formed in parallel, starting from Lille, Marseilles, Strasbourg and Chateaulin, and all will converge at the same right, in Yvelines. In all, this represents 2,600 kilometers , including 140 in the Landes (from Tarnos to Saugnacq-et-Muret). The goal of the yellow vests is to beat the world record. "For me, it symbolizes the solidarity we have met since the beginning of the movement, it was lost [until then], everyone was individualist, since the beginning of the movement we see a brotherhood reborn in our country" , s enthusiasm Laurence Verouil, organizer of the human chain in the Landes. -France Bleu (translated)

Looks like they're getting some practice in:

Meanwhile, the Yellow Vest movement is gaining momentum again outside of France - as Iraqis donned yellow reflective vests to protest corruption and poor services.