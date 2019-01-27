'Election-Meddler' Wasserman Schultz Now "Fixing Democracy" In Venezuela

Regime change and foreign interventions are things that the two US ruling parties agree on regardless of how much they exchange blows at home. Venezuela is the latest place where Republicans and Democrats have found common ground.

If you watch the US media, you know what is happening in Venezuela: Dictator Nicolas Maduro is brutally suppressing the people he has been robbing for years, and now they have revolted and elected a true representative of their interest, the one true legitimate acting president Juan Guaido.

And now, as RT's Alexandre Antonov reports below, it’s up to America to ‘fix’ democracy by whatever means necessary.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee has even offered a simple explanation on how a ‘dream team’ of Democrats have prepared a package of laws, which will ensure Venezuela’s transition into a better future.

We refuse to recognize the legitimacy of Maduro’s presidency. That’s why @RepEliotEngel, @RepDWStweets, @RepShalala, and @RepDMP are joining to introduce legislation to support the people of #Venezuela and hold the illegitimate President accountable for the crisis he created. pic.twitter.com/3JBCJLmwLf — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) January 11, 2019

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell will be bringing humanitarian aid, Donna Shalala will stop the arming of Maduro’s thugs with batons and tear gas, while Debbie Wasserman Schultz gets arguably the hardest task of them all – taking on Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

You know, the one who – according to the current dogma of the American left establishment – already denied the Democrats the presidency in 2016 and whose puppet Donald Trump is currently trying to topple the Venezuelan government for some reason that only a 5-dimensional-chess master can understand.

Wasserman Schultz may hold a personal grudge against Putin. She had to resign as the Chair of the Democratic National Committee after leaked documents revealed how it was playing on the side of Hillary Clinton and against Bernie Sanders in 2016. The leak is widely attributed to Russia by American politicians and media.

The irony of Wasserman Schultz now being on the frontline of bringing democracy to Venezuela didn’t go unnoticed by Jill Stein, the head of the Green Party.

Incredible: a video about bringing democracy to Venezuela, starring the person who rigged the 2016 DNC primary & ripped off millions of American voters. Hey Debbie Wasserman Schultz, how about you fix elections in Broward County, Florida before trying to "help" other countries? https://t.co/Yep6QhWIw5 — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) January 25, 2019

Stein is one of a handful of American politicians, who has publicly rejected American interference in Venezuela, saying it would be a greed-motivated disaster similar to those the US brought to Libya, Syria, Yemen, Honduras and Ukraine.

The Democrats are backing Trump on regime change in Venezuela, just like they backed disasters in Afghanistan, Iraq, Honduras, Libya, Syria, Ukraine & Yemen. When it comes to regime change, the two parties of War & Wall Street are still marching in lockstep. https://t.co/Yep6QhWIw5 — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) January 25, 2019

What does Trump want with Venezuela? He said it clearly in 2011 when asked how he'd deal with Libya & Iraq: the US should topple their governments & reward ourselves by taking their oil. Asked how that would affect those countries, Trump said: "Who cares?" https://t.co/QIOJcyApib — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) January 24, 2019

But who cares? Americans were told already that Stein is just a Putin tool stealing votes from Clinton and working for RT. Those were smears, but ‘alternative facts’ are not an invention of the Trump administration.

Opposing Washington’s regime change is a dangerous cause. Say a word of doubt, and you’ll find yourself in a virtual concentration camp for Putin puppets, Assad apologists and Maduro mouthpieces.

Yesterday, @RoKhanna became the first (and I believe only) member of Congress to question the wisdom of Trump's decree of who rules Venezuela, so he's instantly smeared as - you'll never guess - a Russian asset by CNN contributor @michaeldweiss. Don't call it McCarthyism! pic.twitter.com/TAPxb4kZ3d — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 24, 2019

Oh my god, it's the retweet police! Politicians must only ever retweet guys like Casey, who works for a fake "progressive" think tank funded by Gulf dictatorships and Walmart https://t.co/0p91gfKyds — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 24, 2019

A US backed coup in Venezuela is not a solution to the dire issues they face. Trump's efforts to install a far right opposition will only incite violence and further destabilize the region. We must support Mexico, Uruguay & the Vatican's efforts to facilitate a peaceful dialogue. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 25, 2019

When your entire knowledge of world events boils down to: “if Trump supports something it is far-right”.

This most amazing part of this is that @IlhanMN is on the *foreign affairs* committee https://t.co/ocEEYXKrUh pic.twitter.com/KjlADqbxOp — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 25, 2019

Just let the people who know how to cook up real democracy do their good work, right?