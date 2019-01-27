Escape from Venezuela

A host of foreign powers including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and over a dozen Latin American states were quick to recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president earlier this week. The opposition leader declared himself interim president in a move embattled President Nicolas Maduro labeled a U.S. orchestrated coup. As well as having the support of Venezuela's military, Maduro still has widespread international backing including support from Russia, China and Mexico, amongst others, according to Bloomberg.

The declaration from Guaido comes after two nights of protests in the country which have led to the deaths of at least 14 people.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, Venezuela's problems are extensive and varied, with political, social and economic crises making life in the country very difficult. As Statista's infographic shows, this has led to a huge increase in migration out of the country.

In 2015, there were almost 700,000 Venezuelans living in other countries. Fast forward to July 2018 and this figure has risen to 2.3 million - representing 7 percent of the country's population. These are only the official figures, too. The actual number that have fled the country is thought to be much higher.