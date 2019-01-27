London Family Paying $96K Per Year For Live-In Soccer Coach To Make Sure Their Sons Go Pro

A London family is offering $96,000 per year (£75,000 ) to train their two sons to become professional soccer players, reports Business Insider.

According to the job posting, the 8 and 10-year-old children will require three two-hour after-school soccer practices, as well as an "intensive" three-week soccer camp in the summer.

Both parents are "willing to do pretty much anything to make sure our sons are able to follow their dreams," so their kids can avoid the same fate as their father - who "was pushed down a more academic route by his parents."

"This is something we never want to do to our boys," said their mother. " They're both incredibly talented and easily the best in their teams, even at 8 and 10 years old. Obviously we know our requirements are unconventional, and a nanny with experience and contacts in professional football is like asking for a unicorn, but we can pay a £75,000 annual salary for the right candidate."

Read the full job posting on Childcare.co.uk below:

My husband and I are both in our 40's and have been working hard at our jobs for more than 20 years now, and whilst we both get a good wage, we have boring corporate jobs that neither of us particularly enjoy. Being stuck doing something you dislike is a position we don't want our children to ever be in, and we're willing to do pretty much anything to make sure our sons are able to follow their dreams. Both of our boys dream to play football professionally, it's all they talk about, and that's why we want to give them the best possible chance to "make it". We're looking for an ex-coach or player who has some childcare experience to be their nanny, whilst also helping them train. Aside from other childcare duties, we'd like them to train our boys for two hours after school three times during the week, as well as attend their matches with us on Sundays. We'd also like the selected candidate to run a three-week intensive football camp over the course of the six-week summer holidays. The reason we're so passionate about this is that when my husband was younger football was something he wanted to pursue, but he was pushed down a more academic route by his parents. This is something we never want to do to our boys. They're both incredibly talented and easily the best in their teams, even at 8 and 10 years old. Obviously we know our requirements are unconventional, and a nanny with experience and contacts in professional football is like asking for a unicorn, but we can pay a £75,000 annual salary for the right candidate. With this you'll also get statutory sick pay, as well as 30 days holiday a year. We're looking for someone to get started straight away on a six-month probationary contract initially, however if after the six months we're happy then we'll look at extending this to a year. We're really hoping that someone can help us out, we know that the sooner kids start playing football seriously the higher their chances are of making it, so we want to get going asap!

As Business Insider points out, the if the scheme works out, the $500,000 or so over five years (the soonest the oldest child could go pro) might pay off in spades - as the average basic annual pay in England's Premier League is around $3.8 million per first-team player.