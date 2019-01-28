China, Chips, CAT, Crude, Copper, & Crypto All Clubbed...

So... apart from China's Industrial profits collapsing, CAT earnings crashing, NVDA's outlook crushed, The ECB talking back up QE as the EU economy is clubbed like a baby seal, and US earnings expectations at 6-month lows, "all is well"...

China's Industrial Profits plummeted overnight, and stocks did not see the "good" news in that bad news...

Yuan spiked to 6-month highs (after a big strengthening of the fix) before tumbling back weaker on the day

European markets opened weak , bounced briefly and then weakened into the close. UK's FTSE is down 5 days in a row...

As European banks rolled over hard, unable to sustain any gains...

US Futures were weak from the open last night and as CAT and NVDA hit (The Dow and Nasdaq most respectively), markets legged lower into and across the open.

Trannies managed to scramble back to unchanged as China talks headlines were dropped yet again...

Dead CAT did not bounce...

Nvidia was clubbed like a baby seal...

The market is running out of short-squeeze ammo...

Credit and equity protection costs surged on the day (equity more than credit)...

Treasuries ended the day lower in yield (though the ubiquitous late day ramp in stocks prompted selling bonds led by the long-end)...





This is the 15th day in a row that 10Y Yield closed with a 2.7x% handle...

Stocks and Bonds recoupled today...

The dollar trod water on the day despite some serious vol in the Yuan...

The week has not started well for cryptos...

Copper and Crude were hit hard today after dismal China data, PMs trod water...

Notably WTI tested down to its

Gold futures pushed above $1300 and held it...

Finally, this is "probably nothing..."