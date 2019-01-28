Morgan Stanley "Confident This Early Year Rally Will Fade"

On a day when investors puke belwether stocks such as CAT and NVDA on the heels of weak earnings and weak outlooks, it is perhaps worth a brief reminder of just how "tricky" as Morgan Stanley describes it, this earnings season already is.

As stocks rebound on a bed of freshly squeezed shorts and expanding central bank balance sheets, earnings expectations have plunged to six month lows...

Aggregate results are beating consensus estimates and some areas of the market (like Banks and Semis) are suggesting decelerating/negative growth may be priced, but as Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson warns:

...we are hesitant to draw a bullish signal on either front though given that a) the bar for "beats" has been substantially lowered in the last few weeks and b) those areas of the market seeing the biggest rallies were also those where valuation was at extremes, which is not true of many parts of the market which also happened to be the most favored by investors.

As always, given the diverging realities in the chart above, the only solution left for analysts is to create hockey-stick versions of the future - just far enough ahead that its tricky to pin them down and just close enough that commission-takers can spin the narrative of X-years ahead multiples are 'cheap'.

A double digit growth rate is certainly healthy but we think that the headline rate hides some troubling trends. 11% net income growth with 6% sales growth would generally imply margin expansion, but in this instance, that 11% is being propped up by a year over year comp that includes a lower tax rate. In other words, depending on one's assumption for the tax based boost to net income, margin expansion is no longer a contributing factor to earnings growth, a change from the trends of the past few quarters. A combination of slowing topline and margin pressures mean the fourth quarter of 2018 is the first quarter in the last five where the market is seeing a deceleration in year over year earnings growth (Exhibit 4). True, 4Q18 is facing particularly tough comparisons - 4Q17 brought increased spending from the hurricanes and from consumers when it became apparent that tax reform would pass - but the comparisons will not get any easier into 2019 and the consensus is finally figuring this out. Growth expectations have deteriorated sharply beyond 4Q18 on consensus numbers, y/y growth in each of the first three quarters of 2019 is expected to grow 1.3 - 3.5%, numbers dangerously close to our earnings recession call for negative growth for two consecutive quarters, before rebounding to double digit growth levels in 4Q19. While the hockey stick embedded in 2019 forecasts makes sense in the context of the easier comparisons from 4Q18 relative to 1Q18-3Q18, let's not forget these comps are still north of 10 percent. In short, we would feel much better once 4Q19 EPS forecasts embedded something closer to 5%y/y growth, or lower. With the caveat that it is still early days, we are also not very excited about the beats we are seeing in earnings season thus far. Despite heavy revisions lower (-2.7%) over the last month of the year (Exhibit 6), 4Q18 earnings are still at the low end of the normal 4 - 6% range for earnings season beats (Exhibit 7). Technically, the beat rate is over the expectations bar, but we aren't going to get bullish on companies under promising and over delivering.

So the current picture is not great but hope remains that the hockey-sticks will kick in and a dovish de-QTing will save stocks from the dismal circular reality of an economy weak enough to prompt Powell's reversal. However, Morgan Stanley is more concerned that earnings weakness could still dominate the sentiment swing from Powell's flip:

Exhibit 8 shows the relationship between the net Y/Y change in earnings revisions breadth and the Y/Y change in NTM EPS. We like this chart because the change in earnings revisions breadth series leads by 26 weeks. The steep decline in the leading revisions series points to more meaningful downside for NTM EPS growth by mid 2019. A couple of caveats here: (1) these relationships are never precise in terms of predicting the magnitude of the decline (e.g. NTM EPS growth overshot the trend in change of revisions during the financial crisis); and (2) tax reform provided a significant, but mechanical boost to EPS revisions in January of 2018, making the comparisons in January of 2019 appear particularly extreme to the downside. What's really important here is the direction of the rate of change on earnings revisions and what that implies for the rate of change on earnings growth. Bottom line, this is just one more piece of evidence suggesting that NTM EPS growth faces a steep decline ahead, which may take several quarters to play out. If so, we are confident this early year rally will fade.

We give Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson the last word:

...our conversations with clients have revealed a growing anxiety for the chance of a market that runs away from them as the media and other market commentators seem to be espousing. With an equity risk premium in the middle of what we view as a fair range(325- 425bps), we see a tension between a potentially more dovish Fed and further lackluster data in earnings and economic growth that will shape the path ahead. Until we see the shape of actual QT tapering from the Fed and get incremental confidence of a trough in earnings revisions breadth and y/y growth, it is hard for us to get positive on the market at the index level when the S&P 500 is trading above 2650. ... When riding a bull, the dismount can be as tricky as the ride... We've gotten close enough on a bull that is becoming increasingly dangerous and we struggle to see the upside in hanging on just to see how long we can. We think it is better to hop off now and rest up for the next rodeo."

It certainly seems that for now - the squeeze has run out of ammo: