Virginia Judge Indefinitely Postpones Manafort Sentencing

The Virginia judge who presided over Paul Manafort's summer trial where he was ultimately convicted on eight counts, including five counts of tax fraud and three of failure to disclose foreign bank accounts (mistrials were declared on another ten) has postponed what was supposed to be a Feb. 8 sentencing indefinitely, Politico and NPR reported.

Just in: Judge in Virginia CANCELS Feb. 8th sentencing for Paul Manafort. "Bc it appears that resolution of the current dispute in defendant's prosecution in DC may have some effect on the sentencing decision in this case, it is prudent and appropriate to delay sentencing." — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) January 28, 2019

The sentencing is believed to be suspended until Manafort's battle with a Washington DC court, where he has been fighting accusations levied by Mueller that he continued to lie to prosecutors in violation of his plea agreement, has been resolved.

Manafort was convicted by a Virginia jury of multiple counts of subscribing to

false tax returns. failing to file reports of foreign bank accounts and bank fraud. Now, his punishment will be delayed until the dispute in the D.C. case is resolved. — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) January 28, 2019

The sentencing is being delayed because the outcome of the Washington court dispute could have some bearing on the results, according to a court filing.

Judge T.S. Ellis III cancels Paul Manafort's sentencing hearing scheduled for next week, citing the ongoing dispute in the DC case over whether Manafort lied to Mueller's team and violated his plea agreement pic.twitter.com/9V7SvxAtk8 — Chad Day (@ChadSDay) January 28, 2019

Background: Judge TS Ellis is handling Manafort's sentencing in VA, for the crimes he was convicted for at trial.



Judge Amy Berman Jackson's handling Manafort's DC sentencing, for his plea deal. She's weighing whether Manafort lied during cooperation at sealed hearing next week. — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) January 28, 2019

Amy Berman Jackson, the judge in the Washington case, is expected to hold a private hearing on Feb. 4 to determine whether Manafort lied to prosecutors in violation of his agreement. If he's found guilty, he could face an additional 10 years in prison on top of the seven to 10 years he was expected to receive for the charges stemming from the Virginia case.