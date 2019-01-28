Virginia Judge Indefinitely Postpones Manafort Sentencing

The Virginia judge who presided over Paul Manafort's summer trial where he was ultimately convicted on eight counts, including five counts of tax fraud and three of failure to disclose foreign bank accounts (mistrials were declared on another ten) has postponed what was supposed to be a Feb. 8 sentencing indefinitely, Politico and NPR reported.

The sentencing is believed to be suspended until Manafort's battle with a Washington DC court, where he has been fighting accusations levied by Mueller that he continued to lie to prosecutors in violation of his plea agreement, has been resolved.

The sentencing is being delayed because the outcome of the Washington court dispute could have some bearing on the results, according to a court filing.

Amy Berman Jackson, the judge in the Washington case, is expected to hold a private hearing on Feb. 4 to determine whether Manafort lied to prosecutors in violation of his agreement. If he's found guilty, he could face an additional 10 years in prison on top of the seven to 10 years he was expected to receive for the charges stemming from the Virginia case.

