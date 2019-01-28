Venezuelan Oil Company Bonds Rally As US Unveils Sanctions

Update 2: Speaking about the upcoming US-China trade talks, Larry Kudlow said the scope will be the broadest in history.

IRS TO START SENDING OUT TAX REFUNDS NEXT WEEK: COMMISSIONER

KUDLOW SAYS HE DOESN'T AGREE ON CBO ESTIMATES OF SHUTDOWN

NO PERMANENT DAMAGE TO ECONOMY FROM SHUTDOWN: KUDLOW

KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP HAS EXPRESSED GUARDED OPTIMISM ON CHINA TALKS

MNUCHIN: EXPECTATION IS SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS AT CHINA MEETINGS

* * *

Update: Sarah Sanders revealed that Trump will join trade talks in Washington later this week between the US and a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He, the top official in charge of managing the negotiations, before turning the microphone to Steve Mnuchin and John Bolton, who reviewed the US's plans for imposing sanctions against Venezeula's state-owned oil company.

The sanctions, which will limit the sale of oil products and ensure that all further proceeds from US sales will end up in 'blocked accounts' that will ideally be turned over to Juan Guaido, the US-backed opposition leader, Mnuchin said the sanctions may have a modest impact on US oil refineries (the US is the largest importer of Venezuelan oil).

MADURO MUST ALLOW FOR FAIR, CREDIBLE ELECTIONS, SANDERS SAYS

U.S. STANDS WITH PEOPLE OF VENEZUELA, SANDERS SAYS

U.S. ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA'S PDVSA

BOLTON SAYS U.S. ANNOUNCING SANCTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA'S PDVSA

MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY TOOK ACTION AGAINST PDVSA

MNUCHIN: WILL CONTINUE TO USE ALL TOOLS TO SUPPORT GUAIDO

MNUCHIN: CITGO ASSETS IN U.S. WILL BE ABLE TO KEEP OPERATING

BOLTON: TRUMP HAS MADE CLEAR ALL OPTIONS ON TABLE FOR VENEZUELA

MNUCHIN: VENEZUELA OIL MONEY WILL HAVE TO GO TO BLOCKED ACCOUNT

MNUCHIN: ANTICIPATE MODEST IMPACTS ON U.S. REFINERIES

BOLTON SAYS STABILITY, DEMOCRACY IN VENEZUELA IN U.S. INTEREST

MNUCHIN: NO REASON FOR POVERTY IN VENEZUELA GIVEN OIL RESOURCES

CITGO U.S. ASSETS TO CONTINUE; U.S. SAYS CAN'T BENEFIT MADURO

MNUCHIN: DON'T EXPECT ANY BIG IMPACT IN SHORT-TERM FROM ACTIONS

NO GAS PRICES IMPACT LIKELY FROM VENEZUELA ACTIONS: MNUCHIN

Mnuchin said that talks with Venezuela have already produced "significant movement" and that he's optimistic that further progress will be made. In response to questions about how the sanctions might impact gas prices, Mnuchin added that "many of our friends in the Middle East" would be happy to make up for the Venezuelan supply during the period when sanctions are in effect.

PDVSA bonds have rallied on the news.

* * *

In one of her increasingly rare briefings (President Trump said last week that he told her "not to bother"), White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will brief the press on the first full day of federal government operations after Trump signed a bill to reopen the government late Friday.

There are a number of subjects we imagine Sanders will address, including the timing of the State of the Union (recent reports have suggested Feb. 5), upcoming trade talks in Washington, the status of border security talks, the chaos in Venezuela or any number of other issues.