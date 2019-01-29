Pentagon To Send "Thousands" Of Troops To Mexico Border As Wall Talks Begin

Hours before talks with Dems on a border security compromise were set to begin, the Pentagon announced that it's planning to send thousands of troops to the US border.

The troops will augment the roughly 3,000 US troops that are currently deployed at the border. These troops are serving in primarily support roles like assisting border patrol agents and offering logistical assistance thanks to a federal law that prevents the military from carrying out law enforcement functions within the US's borders.