Pound Jumps As Theresa May Asks For Mandate To Renegotiate With EU

The pound surged on Tuesday morning, sending it close to $1.32, following reports that Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to throw her support behind the Malthouse plan, a sign that May is finally willing to do whatever it takes to win over the support of the DUP after the party was reluctant to back her plan to support the Brady Amendment, which would have called for replacing the backstop with an "alternative arrangement."

In a statement Tuesday morning, May said Parliament must unite behind one of the amendments to send a massage to the EU about "what we want on Brexit." "Today we have the chance to show the EU what it takes for a deal."

"I want to go back to Brussels with the clearest possible mandate to secure a deal that this House can support," May said.

May promised MPs a meaningful vote on a revised deal as soon as possible. If there isn't any progress, then she will call for another amendable motion vote on Feb. 14.

"Clearest possible message to Brussels" is rapidly emerging as May's preferred catchphrase in this statement.

Here's the statement on the DUP announcing its support for the Malthouse plan.

Full statement from Arlene Foster

The Malthouse plan, proposed by Tory Kit Malthouse, calls for renegotiation of the backstop, plus a Brexit-transition extension and a paid-for "standstill" period if backstop negotiations fail

Meanwhile, the Cooper amendment, which calls for a delayed Brexit, has been selected for a vote, along with a handful of other amendments.

So basically, May is hoping that she can win a majority of votes for either the Malthouse or Brady amendment, in order to show the EU that this is what her MPs would accept in an attempt to force the EU27 to come to the table. Meanwhile, she took a few moments on Tuesday to once again denounce attempts to delay Brexit Day.

May says proposals from her colleague Dominic Grieve and from Labour's Yvette Cooper's are "deeply misguided" because they delay decision-making. Supporting the Brady amendment, MPs can give her a mandate to go back to Brussels, May tells them.

May insisted Tuesday that there is "willingness on the EU side to agree to a deal". But Pete Wishart, an MP with the Scottish National Party, asked a question that is undoubtedly on the mind of many MPs: What happens when the EU says 'no' to May once again?