Pound Tumbles As MPs Reject 2 Amendments To Delay Brexit

The pound sunk Tuesday afternoon as MPs voted down two amendments, proposed by Labour MPs Yvette Cooper and Rachel Reeves, respectively, to raise the possibility of delaying Brexit.

The Cooper amendment was one of a series of amendments that had been voted down on Tuesday. Some 139 lawmakers had put their names to the amendment, including 11 Tories, prompting speculation that the amendment would have a chance of passing. Reeves' amendment would have called for a delay of Brexit Day if no deal had been passed by Feb. 26.

Here's a rundown of the seven amendments being voted on Tuesday, and the results so far.

Corbyn: Various options including customs union No

Scottish/Welsh nationalists: Delay Brexit No

Grieve: Give Parliament control of process No

Cooper: Debate bill on extending Article 50 No

Reeves: Extend Article 50 if no deal by Feb. 26 No

Spelman: Avoid no-deal

Brady: Ditch Irish backstop for alternatives

And it's worth remembering that this might not be the end of the Cooper amendment. Conservative backers have said that if the amendment fails, they might try again.

Worth remembering it's not the end for the Cooper amendment.



Expect it to be brought back to the Commons in two weeks time ahead of the meaningful vote.



But even if it succeeds second time round, it will face an uphill struggle to get through Parliament in time for Brexit — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) January 29, 2019

Labour had been pinning its hopes of defying May on these amendments, and as BBG noted, there are "a lot of glum faces" in the Labour benches.