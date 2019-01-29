WTI Extends Gains After Smaller Than Expected Crude Build

Oil prices jumped higher today after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin signaled a truce is possible in the trade war with China amid multiplying threats to global crude supplies.
“The weekly inventory data will start to regain some importance over the coming weeks, as the market is looking for signs that OPEC cuts are making their way to the States," says Bart Melek, head commodity strategist for TD Securities in Toronto, in an emailed note
API
-
Crude +2.098 (+3mm exp)
-
Cushing (+100k exp)
-
Gasoline (+2.4mm)
-
Distillates (-2mm exp)
A smaller than expected crude build sparked very modest buying in WTI...
WTI hovered around $53.20 ahead of the API print (up over 2% on trade hopes) and lifted very modestly as the data hit...
“You’re getting a little bit more of a security premium built into the price today," said John Kilduff, founding partner of hedge fund Again Capital LLC in New York. “As more of the details emerge of Maduro standing tough and trying to send the oil away from Gulf Coast refiners, and the Trump administration planning to freeze bank accounts and lock up opposition, the situation is on the boil."