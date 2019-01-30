1 Dead, 6 Wounded After Sniper Opens Fire In Corsica

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/30/2019 - 14:17

One person has been killed and another six have been injured after a "sniper"opened fire and stabbed several passers-by in the popular tourist city of Bastia, Corsica. 

The unidentified attacker has locked himself in a house with two hostages, according to actu.fr. The shooter, who is believed to be a 70-year-old-man, has engaged in a shootout with police. One of the victims has received "serious injuries" and is said to be in "a state of absolute emergency". Two were "medicalized in a state of concern at the scene of the attack", reports the publication. A police officer, who was reportedly shot in the neck, is among the injured.

FR

France

Local police have warned citizens to stay away.

The incident is reportedly not believed to be terrorism related. Two of the injured are believed to be in the building with the shooter.

The neighborhood where the standoff is taking place has been evacuated.