1 Dead, 6 Wounded After Sniper Opens Fire In Corsica

One person has been killed and another six have been injured after a "sniper"opened fire and stabbed several passers-by in the popular tourist city of Bastia, Corsica.
The unidentified attacker has locked himself in a house with two hostages, according to actu.fr. The shooter, who is believed to be a 70-year-old-man, has engaged in a shootout with police. One of the victims has received "serious injuries" and is said to be in "a state of absolute emergency". Two were "medicalized in a state of concern at the scene of the attack", reports the publication. A police officer, who was reportedly shot in the neck, is among the injured.
Local police have warned citizens to stay away.
⚠️Intervention policière en cours secteur Lupino @Cita_Bastia— Préfet Haute-Corse (@Prefet2B) January 30, 2019
Un tireur isolé a tiré sur des passants avant de se retrancher dans son immeuble
A ce stade,le bilan provisoire fait état de 5 personnes blessées dont une dans un état très préoccupant
Merci d'éviter le secteur
The incident is reportedly not believed to be terrorism related. Two of the injured are believed to be in the building with the shooter.
Bastia : un homme retranché chez lui après avoir tiré sur des passants https://t.co/aVA8fjikeT pic.twitter.com/m4BMtBoYZ1— France 3 Corse (@FTViaStella) January 30, 2019
The neighborhood where the standoff is taking place has been evacuated.