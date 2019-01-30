1 Dead, 6 Wounded After Sniper Opens Fire In Corsica

One person has been killed and another six have been injured after a "sniper"opened fire and stabbed several passers-by in the popular tourist city of Bastia, Corsica.

The unidentified attacker has locked himself in a house with two hostages, according to actu.fr. The shooter, who is believed to be a 70-year-old-man, has engaged in a shootout with police. One of the victims has received "serious injuries" and is said to be in "a state of absolute emergency". Two were "medicalized in a state of concern at the scene of the attack", reports the publication. A police officer, who was reportedly shot in the neck, is among the injured.

Local police have warned citizens to stay away.

⚠️Intervention policière en cours secteur Lupino @Cita_Bastia

Un tireur isolé a tiré sur des passants avant de se retrancher dans son immeuble

A ce stade,le bilan provisoire fait état de 5 personnes blessées dont une dans un état très préoccupant

Merci d'éviter le secteur — Préfet Haute-Corse (@Prefet2B) January 30, 2019

The incident is reportedly not believed to be terrorism related. Two of the injured are believed to be in the building with the shooter.

Bastia : un homme retranché chez lui après avoir tiré sur des passants https://t.co/aVA8fjikeT pic.twitter.com/m4BMtBoYZ1 — France 3 Corse (@FTViaStella) January 30, 2019

The neighborhood where the standoff is taking place has been evacuated.