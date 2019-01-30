Stocks, Bonds, Gold Soar As Powell Breaks Curse With Dovish Capitulation

There is only one clip for this...

Jay Powell Broke the curse - after 7 straight losing sessions on FOMC days (the most ever for a Fed Chair), The Fed's total capitulation today was greeted with a rally (helped dramatically by Apple and Boeing)

Oct 3: Powell - "economy is overheating "

Nov 2: Trump - “ not even a little bit happy with my selection of Jay. "

Jan 30: Powell: - "economy is slowing"

Stocks legged up further when Powell said during his presser that he "doesn't want the balance sheet unwind to cause market turbulence."

But he tried to reassure:

"We don't react to most things that happen in the financial markets. ... When we see a sustained change in financial conditions, then that's something that has to play into our thinking."

But markets knew better - gold and stocks (and bonds) bid as the dollar dumped...

Rate trajectory expectations tumbled and stocks soared on that dovishness...

The Dow is up 16% from the day Trump said it's "tremendous opportunity to buy" (and Mnuchin called the plunge protection team).

Over 50% of the Dow's gains today came from Apple and Boeing...

All the major indices broke above key technical levels today (Dow > 200DMA, S&P and Nasdaq > 100DMA) but were unable to hold them...

VIX tumbled along with credit spreads...

Treasury yields tumbled after The Fed statement...

10Y Yield closed at 2.69% - breaking the 18-day streak of 2.7x% handles...

2Y Yields tumbled and are near to generating a 'death cross' implying further downside to rates...

The yield curve bull-steepened up to 55bps (2s30s)...

And we note that TLT just generated a "golden cross" suggesting Bond prices are set to rise further...

The dollar puked on the dovishness...

Tumbling to its weakest close since September...

Cryptos surged overnight...

Which sent yuan surging - not good for Chinese exports - to its strongest against the dollar since July 2018...

Commodities are higher across the board as the dollar dumped...

Gold soared above $1325 on the back of the biggest 4-day gains since Brexit...

WTI surged above $54 today pushing January's gains near 20% - the best month since April 2015 and best January ever...

Finally, this is what capitulation looks like - The Fed today confirmed the market's shift from anticipating 50bps of rate-hikes in 2019 to now expecting rate-cuts...

So much for Fed independence - its rescue the market at all costs...

We give the final world to Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff):