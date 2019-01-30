Injuries Reported In Incident Involving President Trump's Motorcade Outside White House

An incident involving a protester jumping in front of President Trump's motorcade outside the White House on Wednesday has resulted in injures, according to media reports.
A secret service member was reportedly hit by the motorcade when he tried to intervene.
Here's what we know so far:
One protester was arrested for jumping in front of the motorcade near the 17th and Pennsylvania intersection.
One law enforcement official was hurt, but accounts differ on what exactly occurred.
