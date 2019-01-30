Trump: Border Security Dealmakers Are "Wasting Their Time" If They Aren't Considering A Wall

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/30/2019 - 07:17

After putting the odds of a border security deal at "less than 50-50" during an interview with WSJ on Sunday, President Trump chimed in on twitter Wednesday morning to remind the bipartisan committee of 17 appropriations committee members - a mix of Senators and members of the House of Representatives - that if they are not considering a wall or physical barrier, they are "wasting their time."

The warning, which comes on the second day of negotiations, follows Trump's decision to approve a three-week stopgap funding bill to reopen the government until Feb. 15, at which point he will either usher in another shutdown or take steps to declare a national emergency that would allow him to use funds appropriated for the military to start construction on the wall.

These are the lawmakers tasked with negotiating the deal (courtesy of CNN).

And as if to nudge lawmakers, Trump quoted a story from Fox & Friends about three new caravans heading for the US border.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump tweeted out a rebuttal to concerns raised by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Tuesday during his annual testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he notably contradicted the administration's narratives on ISIS and North Korea. Trump lauded the negotiations with the Taliban that he said might finally bring peace to Afghanistan "after 18 years of fighting" - a relief to the people of Afghanistan, who are surely tired of this "never ending war."

The president added that "time will tell" whether NK makes good on its promises, but since taking office, Trump said the "horrendous and very bad" relationship with NK is now a "whole different story" thanks to his engagement.

&Trump is planning to attend a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - the second meeting between an American and North Korean leader since the Korean War - next month.

