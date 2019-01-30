Trump: Border Security Dealmakers Are "Wasting Their Time" If They Aren't Considering A Wall

After putting the odds of a border security deal at "less than 50-50" during an interview with WSJ on Sunday, President Trump chimed in on twitter Wednesday morning to remind the bipartisan committee of 17 appropriations committee members - a mix of Senators and members of the House of Representatives - that if they are not considering a wall or physical barrier, they are "wasting their time."

The warning, which comes on the second day of negotiations, follows Trump's decision to approve a three-week stopgap funding bill to reopen the government until Feb. 15, at which point he will either usher in another shutdown or take steps to declare a national emergency that would allow him to use funds appropriated for the military to start construction on the wall.

If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

These are the lawmakers tasked with negotiating the deal (courtesy of CNN).

And as if to nudge lawmakers, Trump quoted a story from Fox & Friends about three new caravans heading for the US border.

“Three separate caravans marching to our Border. The numbers are tremendous.” @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump tweeted out a rebuttal to concerns raised by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Tuesday during his annual testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he notably contradicted the administration's narratives on ISIS and North Korea. Trump lauded the negotiations with the Taliban that he said might finally bring peace to Afghanistan "after 18 years of fighting" - a relief to the people of Afghanistan, who are surely tired of this "never ending war."

When I became President, ISIS was out of control in Syria & running rampant. Since then tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks. Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago. Negotiating are proceeding well in Afghanistan after 18 years of fighting.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

....Fighting continues but the people of Afghanistan want peace in this never ending war. We will soon see if talks will be successful? North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

The president added that "time will tell" whether NK makes good on its promises, but since taking office, Trump said the "horrendous and very bad" relationship with NK is now a "whole different story" thanks to his engagement.

...Time will tell what will happen with North Korea, but at the end of the previous administration, relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen. Now a whole different story. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un shortly. Progress being made-big difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

&Trump is planning to attend a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - the second meeting between an American and North Korean leader since the Korean War - next month.