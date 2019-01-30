Tyson Recalls 36,000 Pounds Of Chicken Nuggets Which May Contain Rubber

Tyson Foods, Inc. has recalled 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets that may contain rubber, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The affected products are 5-pound bags of panko chicken nuggets produced on Nov. 26, 2018 with a "used by" date of Nov. 26, 2019.

The problem was discovered after reports of "extraneous material" in the nuggets reported on January 29, after which the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service called for a "Class 1" recall - considered a high health risk situation in which "there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," reports USA Today.

The USDA says that they are "concerned" people may still have recalled products in their freezers, and have recommended throwing out or returning the affected products.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," reads the release, which also notes that the impacted products were shipped to retailers nationwide.

Affected products will have "P-13556" printed in black ink on the back of the package, according to a visual guide published by the USDA. They will also have a case code of "3308SDL03" printed in that same area, followed by a timestamp between 23:00 and 01:59 (inclusive). -USA Today

The recall follows a different recall of more than 16,000 pounds of Perdue Foods chicken nuggets due to an undeclared allergen and an incorrect UPC code.