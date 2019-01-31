Chicago PMI Plunges To 2-Year Lows

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/31/2019 - 09:48

Amidst all the hope - and promises from The Fed that everything will be awesome - Chicago Purchasing Managers strongly disagree as their latest business survey collapsed from a revised lower 63.8 to 56.7 in January...

That is below the lowest analyst estimate (range 58 - 63.8 from 24 economists surveyed) and the weakest print since Jan 2017...


Business barometer rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

  • Prices paid unchanged, signaling expansion

  • New orders rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

  • Employment rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

  • Inventories rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

  • Supplier deliveries rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

  • Production rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

  • Order backlogs rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

  • Number of components rising vs last month: 1

Tags
Business Finance