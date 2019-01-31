Chicago PMI Plunges To 2-Year Lows

Amidst all the hope - and promises from The Fed that everything will be awesome - Chicago Purchasing Managers strongly disagree as their latest business survey collapsed from a revised lower 63.8 to 56.7 in January...
That is below the lowest analyst estimate (range 58 - 63.8 from 24 economists surveyed) and the weakest print since Jan 2017...
Business barometer rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
-
Prices paid unchanged, signaling expansion
-
New orders rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
-
Employment rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion
-
Inventories rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
-
Supplier deliveries rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
-
Production rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
-
Order backlogs rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
-
Number of components rising vs last month: 1