Chicago PMI Plunges To 2-Year Lows

Amidst all the hope - and promises from The Fed that everything will be awesome - Chicago Purchasing Managers strongly disagree as their latest business survey collapsed from a revised lower 63.8 to 56.7 in January...

That is below the lowest analyst estimate (range 58 - 63.8 from 24 economists surveyed) and the weakest print since Jan 2017...



Business barometer rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion