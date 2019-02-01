Americans Are Losing Interest In The Super Bowl

While last year's Super Bowl broke plenty of records (along with the hearts of some Patriots fans), the TV ratings record was not one of them.

As Statista's Felix Richter notes, NBC's telecast of the game drew an average audience of 103.4 million viewers, more than 10 million short of the all-time record set by Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

As the following chart illustrates, Super Bowl TV viewership has risen sharply since the 1990s. Super Bowl LII, however, marked the third consecutive year-over-year decline in TV viewership...

Could it be that Americans are losing interest in their favorite pastime?

We'll find out soon...