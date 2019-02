Wholesale Inventories-to-Sales ratios rose in November (the latest data released today) to 14-month highs as ongoing inventory builds appear not to have encourage 'them' to come spend as wholesale sales tumbled.

Wholesales Sales growth slumped to its weakest since Nov 2016, dropping back below wholesale inventories growth for the first time since Sept 2016...

Is this the 'bad' news that is also 'good' news?