Media Frenzy After Democrat Governor Allegedly Pictured In Blackface/KKK Robes

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's (D) 1984 medical school yearbook features several pictures under Northam's name; a classic yearbook headshot, an image of Northam leaning against a car, one of him in a rural setting, and a picture of two individuals wearing blackface and KKK robes - one of whom is presumably Northam. The photo was first reported by Big League Politics and confirmed by the Virginian-Pilot which photographed the yearbook.

A half-page from the 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook, photographed by The Virginian-Pilot on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

Under the photo of the men in blackface and the Klan hood are listed Northam’s alma mater, Virginia Military Institute, and his interest: “Pediatrics.” His quote is listed as “There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I’ll have another beer.” -Virginia Pilot

According to AP, Republican state Sen. Bryce Reeves said in a statement that Northam should tender his resignation if the photo is accurate.

"I hope that this picture is inaccurate and that the Governor brings clarity to this issue. This has no place in Virginia," said Reeves.

Northam made headlines earlier this week discussing a controversial abortion bill that would loosen restrictions in third-trimester abortions.

Heck of a way to kick off Black History Month. https://t.co/KyJij7VJh4 — Sarah Brooks (@Sarah_K_Brooks) February 1, 2019

Every 2020 presidential campaign right now: GET ME THE YEARBOOKS! — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) February 1, 2019

But I’m sure Democrats will only want to know: does Ralph Northam like beer? — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) February 1, 2019

Virginia Governor Democrat Ralph Northam appears to have dressed in blackface for his college yearbook and posed alongside someone in a KKK robe. Gross insensitive behavior. He’s the same Democrat who was supporting killing babies during delivery at full term this week. pic.twitter.com/qvVKcqjfVt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 1, 2019

Metaphorically speaking, @RalphNortham’s career was just torn limb from limb with a pair of sharply toothed forceps.



I would think Democrats would be celebrating this. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Virginia Democratic leadership is already defending him "while it's in poor taste..."

Virginia Dem leadership defending Northam over blackface/KKK pic.https://t.co/JrLOYZa5EF pic.twitter.com/ZLGcSNwYhn — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) February 1, 2019

In 2013, Northam came under fire from civil rights groups for refusing to shake hands with his black Republican opponent.

And who could forget this controversial and ironic ad during the Virigina gubernatorial race between Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie in which a Confederate flag-toting racist - ostensibly a Gillespie voter - chased minority children in a truck?

If true, we're sure Northam will pull a Robert Byrd (Hillary Clinton's mentor and former "Grand Cyclops" of the KKK) and claim he's a changed man. Or, perhaps he will pull a Kevin Spacey and choose to live his life as a gay man as a diversion.