Did Bezos' Mistress's Trump-Loving Brother Leak Explicit Texts To National Enquirer?

It has been a few weeks since we last checked in on the ongoing leak-fest surrounding Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his new squeeze, former "So You Think You Can Dance?" host Lauren Sanchez, but there have been some amusing developments in recent days that we believe warrant your attention.

Following a series of leaks of steamy text messages between Bezos and Sanchez, the furious billionaire tech CEO reportedly ordered his top security guru, Gavin de Becker to investigate the provenance of texts and determine who exactly leaked them to the National Enquirer. It's believed that the texts were shared by somebody close to Sanchez, perhaps a close friend with whom she shared details about her not-so-secret relationship.

Lauren Sanchez and Bezos

But in the latest tawdry development in this story, de Becker purportedly traced the source of the texts to none other than Sanchez's Trump-loving brother, Michael Sanchez, a Hollywood publicist and manager.

Michael Sanchez

Sanchez denied the allegations in an angry statement to Page Six, where he said he had told his sister to fire de Becker for dreaming up this "crazy conspiracy theory"

"I am not dignifying de Becker's passive aggressive allegations or his crazy conspiracy theories," Michael said in a statement to Page Six. "I've recommended that Lauren fire him as security for her and [her] children."

De Becker, of course, has years of experience with this type of thing: He counts numerous Hollywood A-listers, including Madonna, as clients.

The security contractor responded to the statement by confirming that he had spoken with Michael, but that the investigation is ongoing. However, De Becker said that he strongly suspects "political motives" helped spur the leaks.

"Michael Sanchez has been among the people we’ve been speaking with and looking at." De Becker stressed that the investigation is ongoing. But he confirmed that "strong leads point to political motives."

Since the texts were published, this snippet from the steamy exchange has become ingrained in the public consciousness and become the subject of countless jokes on Twitter.

"I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight," and "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon."

Seemingly nobody is safe from scrutiny in De Becker's probe. He has even investigated Lauren herself for possibly leaking the texts to the Enquirer, though the probe has reportedly uncovered "no evidence" that this was the case - or that Sanchez's phone was hacked.

But allegations of political disagreements aside, somewhere, President Trump is reading the New York Post and quietly chuckling to himself.