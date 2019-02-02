Inflation Everywhere... Except Super Bowl Ticket Prices Tumble

While, according to the government's latest aggregated, normalized, smoothed data, incomes are growing at their fastest rates in years, it seems that while healthcare and education costs are soaring, luxuries (and non-government-sponsored industries) are losing their pricing power.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes, tickets for this year’s installment of the Super Bowl are reselling at lower prices than last year. Still, tickets purchased on the secondary market for the Super Bowl LIII to be held in Atlanta this Sunday remain pricey.

The average price of a ticket was US$5,653 on Friday, down from US$7,277 last year, according to vendor TicketIQ. Resold Tickets are expected to rise in price until game day.

Two years on record when resold tickets were especially pricey are 2015 and 2018. According to TicketIQ, prices may vary depending on how many tickets are released to the public each year, whether competing teams come from wealthier cities and even on how easy it is for fans to reach the Super Bowl from their respective home towns.

While 2,200 tickets were available on the market three weeks before the event this year, those numbers were below 1,000 in 2018.