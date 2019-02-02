Northam Will Not Resign, Claims He Wasn't In Racist Picture: AP

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam does not believe he was in a racist picture in his 1984 medical yearbook and has no plans to resign, according to the Associated Press, citing a Democrat who has spoken with Northam.

He hasn't explained his nickname, "Coonman," however.

And while Northam may claim he wasn't in the picture, the Washington Post - quoting Joan Naidorf, whose husband's yearbook page sits opposite Northam's in the yearbook, claimed that Eastern Virginia Medical School allowed students to pick their own photos for their yearbook page.

Eastern Virginia Medical School allowed students to pick their own photos for their yearbook page, Naidorf said. Her husband chose their engagement photo and other personal pictures. Another student chose a picture of men in blackface and dressed as women in what appears to be a variety-show routine. -WaPo

A flood of prominent Democrats have called for Northam's resignation over the picture, including former Virginia Democrat Governor Terry McAuliffe, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris.

Planned Parenthood and former FBI Director James Comey jumped on the bandwagon Friday as well.

There is no place for @GovernorVA’s racist actions or language in our democracy, or our country. He should resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/zTfWx8ehd9 — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) February 2, 2019

BREAKING: Within the last few minutes the following have called on racist Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam to resign:



-Former FBI Director James Comey

-Former Virginia Democrat Governor Terry McAuliffe

-Virginia Legislative Black Caucus pic.twitter.com/iUvlARAvUq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 2, 2019

Northam apologized in a Friday video, stating "I've made, nor can I undo the harm my behavior caused then and today. But I accept responsibility for my past actions, and I am ready to do the hard work to regain your trust."

“Never mind, I was actually in a different pic wearing blackface and KKK robes, you guys found the wrong one lol “ pic.twitter.com/7WaoMiYvAZ — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 2, 2019

Meanwhile, top Republicans in the Virginia General Assembly are predictably calling for Northam's resignation as well.

House Speaker Kirk Cox and Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment said Saturday the governor had lost the public’s confidence, and it is in the state’s best interests for him to step down. The Republicans join a growing chorus of elected officials in Virginia and elsewhere calling for Northam’s resignation. -AP