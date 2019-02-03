25 Things Beyond "The Wall Or No Wall" Question

Authored by Laurence Vance via Target Liberty,

One would have to have had his head in the sand for the past two years not to know that Donald Trump is committed to the idea of building a wall between the United States and Mexico.

Trump famously said during his official announcement that he was a Republican candidate for president,

"I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall."

It has been two years now since Trump was inaugurated and still no wall.

According to the “Immigration” section on the White House website,

The United States must adopt an immigration system that serves the national interest. To restore the rule of law and secure our border, President Trump is committed to constructing a border wall and ensuring the swift removal of unlawful entrants. To protect American workers, the President supports ending chain migration, eliminating the Visa Lottery, and moving the country to a merit-based entry system. These reforms will advance the safety and prosperity of all Americans while helping new citizens assimilate and flourish.

Some of Trump’s more conservative supporters are furious that he agreed to reopen the government without first obtaining funding from Congress for a border wall. For many of them, the issue of a border wall seems to be the only issue they care about. It doesn’t matter what Trump says, what he believes, or what he does, as long as he gets the wall built before the end of his term.

Trump is not the only one preoccupied with building a border wall. An Air Force veteran and Purple Heart recipient who lost three of his limbs while deployed to Iraq started a GoFundMe page late last year to raise money to help build Trump’s wall. Said the page’s initial description,

Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J. Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again. President Trump’s main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still. It’s up to Americans to help out and pitch in to get this project rolling. “If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall.” That equates to roughly 5 Billion Dollars; even if we get half, that’s half the wall. We can do this. If we can fund a large portion of this wall, it will jumpstart things and will be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians. This won’t be easy, but it’s our duty as citizens. This needs to be shared every single day by each of you on social media. We can do it, and we can help President Trump make America safe again!

More than $20 million has been raised so far.

But wall or no wall, there are many things that will still be true about life in “the land of the free.” Here are twenty-five of them.

Wall or no wall, Americans will still have an income tax that robs them of the fruits of their labor. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a government that subsidizes some Americans at the expense of other Americans. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a national debt of more than $22 trillion. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have civil asset-forfeiture laws that allow police to seize and sell any property they allege to have been involved in a crime even if the property owner is never arrested or convicted of a crime. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a military that bombs, maims, and kills foreigners who are no threat to the United States. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have socialist programs such as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have occupational-licensing laws that make them get permission from the government to work or engage in commerce. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a national government with a budget of more than $4 trillion a year. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a war on drugs that is a monstrous evil and has ruined more lives than drugs themselves. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a U.S. global empire of troops and bases that occupy the world. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have laws that forbid legal adults younger than 21 years old from purchasing alcohol even though they can get married, serve in the military, and enter into contracts. Wall or no wall, Americans will still be subject to laws that forbid them from engaging in certain kinds of commerce on Sundays. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have anti-discrimination laws that restrict freedom of thought, freedom of assembly, freedom of association, and property rights. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a government with a foreign policy that is reckless, belligerent, interventionist, and meddling. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have federal gun-control laws that violate the Second Amendment. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a government that owns millions of acres of land, including more than half of the land in some states. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a welfare state that transfers wealth from some Americans to other Americans. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a TSA that treats the traveling public as potential terrorists. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a police state where government spying, surveillance, and searches continue unabated. Wall or no wall, Americans will still be restricted from freely traveling to Cuba. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have laws that criminalize the commission of victimless crimes. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a government that forces some Americans to pay for the health care of other Americans. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a Patriot Act that endangers civil liberties. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a deep state and a military-industrial complex. Wall or no wall, Americans will still have a Constitution that is violated every day that Congress is in session.

If the wall is ever built, America will merely go from being a welfare/warfare/police state to a walled-in welfare/warfare/police state. The United States has deep systemic problems that building a wall will never solve.