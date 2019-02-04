"Frothing With Bigots": SPLC Sued By Gavin McInnes For Defamation

Conservative pundit and VICE Media co-founder Gavin McInnes as filed a lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) after they deemed his right-wing fraternal organization, the Proud Boys, a hate group.

"The SPLC has gone from a noble institution genuinely dedicated to eradicating hate to a hate group in and of itself that pretends this country is frothing with bigots desperate to foment World War III," McInnes said in a press release.

"They purposely lie about their enemies in an attempt to ‘destroy’ them (their words) and it’s become a very effective way to make money. Scaremongering brought them the $50 million their founder originally set out to make. Since then, it’s garnered hundreds of millions including untold millions in the Cayman Islands. I don’t fault entrepreneurs, but they are using this incredible wealth to wield power over the innocent and destroy careers and businesses in their insatiable need to generate more bigots — because in the world of SPLC fundraising, mo hate is mo money." -Gavin McInnes

McInnes's attorney, Ron D. Coleman, filed a 61-page complaint in Sunday evening in the Middle District of Alabama, according to the Gateway Pundit's Cassandra Fairbanks (see actual filing below).

"By leveraging its remarkable power and influence to deplatform and defund targeted groups and individuals such as Mr. McInnes, SPLC deprives those with which it disagrees of venues in which their points of view may be expressed, of income and ultimately of their most priceless possession, their reputations," reads the filing.

"Hate" as a business model

Speaking outside of SPLC headquarters with Coleman and conservative politico Ali Alexander at his side, McInnes described how the SPLC has gone on a desperate witch hunt of Christian conservatives in order to stay relevant - noting that "for some reason, extremist Islam gets a pass."

"They cast this wide net of "everyone's a NAZI, and they start destroying lives."

(McInnes begins around the two-minute mark)

Of note, the Proud Boys have held several legally permitted rallies around the country - which have been attacked by violent insurgents from Antifa - which is not labeled a "hate group" by the SPLC.

These encounters typically haven't ended well for the leftist extremists.

McInnes has asked for damages, attorney's fees, and a permanent injunction on the SPLC from continuing to label McInnes as connected with a "hate group."

"Evil extremist dresses as plantation owner" -Buzzfeed

"Horrendous nazi says he intends to fight minorities" -Vox

"Are fists a micro-aggression?" -Salon

"White male privilege on display as man not arrested for brandishing fists on internet" -Huffpo — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) February 4, 2019

Read McInnes's lawsuit below: