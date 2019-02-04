MS-13 Gang Member Arrested For Queens Subway Murder

A 26-year-old man who was a member of the violent MS-13 street gang, was arrested Monday in connection with a brazen murder on a Queens subway platform the previous day according to the NYT. The murder was the first killing on the subway in more than a year.

According to chief of Detectives Dermot Shea, the killing stemmed from a feud between rival gangs. The victim, Abel Mosso, 20, was believed to be a member of the 18th Street gang, while the gunman, who was not identified, had been charged in December by the Queens district attorney in a gang conspiracy case, and is a known member of MS-13, a Salvadoran street gang which president Trump has vowed to eradicate.

“Gang incidents within transit are extremely rare,” Chief Shea said. “When you have an incident like this, you’re going to get the full might and fury of the N.Y.P.D.”

The shooting, which was caught on video by a bystander, occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, after a fight on a crowded 7 train bound for Manhattan spilled out onto the platform at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station in the Elmhurst neighborhood.