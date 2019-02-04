Ratings For "Worst Super Bowl Ever" Hit 10-Year Low

Last night's Super Bowl - dubbed the "worst super bowl ever" by sportswriter Jeff Pearlman - had the worst ratings in a decade, according to Deadline.

when it comes to ratings, Super Bowl LIII is not one anyone’s going to want to brag about. Shown on CBS for the first time since 2016 and with ad spots going for around $5 million each, the Rams’ loss scored a 44.9/68 in metered market results. To put that in the starkest light of day, that’s a dip of just over 5.2% from the big NFL battle of February 4, 2018 on NBC in the first round of ratings. On a larger playing field, that metered market result for yesterday’s game is the worst the Super Bowl has done in the early numbers since the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. -Deadline

Last five super Bowl overnight ratings:



2019: 44.9 (Pats-Rams, CBS)

2018: 47.4 (Eagles-Pats, NBC)

2017: 48.8 (Pats-Falcons, Fox)

2016: 49.0 (Broncos-Panthers, CBS)

2015: 49.7 (Pats-Seahawks, 49.7) https://t.co/ZCRN73DSpm — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) February 4, 2019

Deadspin's Barry Petchesky puts things in perspective, noting that Super Bowl LIII broke several records for crappyness:

Fewest points in a game

Fewest points in a game by a winning team

Fewest points through three quarters

Fewest touchdowns in a game

Fewest passing touchdowns in a game (tied)

Fewest points in a game by one team (tied)

Fewest touchdowns in a game by one team (tied)

Most consecutive drives by one team ending in a punt

Putting Sunday night's disappointing debacle in perspective, Jeff Perarlman writes in CNN:

Super Bowl LIII was not merely bad. It was a boring, lame, non-suspenseful, never-ending, drool-puddle exercise in all that can suck about professional football and the surrounding hoopla. If one is a fan of batted down passes and 2-yard runs up the gut; of the majestic follow through of a punter's leg and the flight of a field goal as it misses the mark ... well, mazel tov. The NFL will happily sell you a $175 commemorative short-sleeve hoodie. Or, put differently: My mother and father — Hall of Fame-worthy sports ignoramuses— spent their afternoon having tea on a neighbor's patio while eating dried prunes and debating the merits of General Electric's line of dishwashers. I envy them. -CNN

I don’t watch the super bowl — here’s what I’ve gathered from post-game twitter:

- everybody still hates Tom Brady

- Adam Levine wore an awful tank top resembling a couch cushion

- the game was boring

- Pats coach (?) is always pretending his team is the underdog

- Andy Warhol — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 4, 2019

‘This One Means The Least Of All,’ Says Tom Brady Accepting Super Bowl Trophy https://t.co/8IdAAv2wJW pic.twitter.com/7yh9skYJnX — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 4, 2019

everyone: "journalism is dying"



journalists: "we're so screwed, we need to learn to code"



publications: "we're laying off 600 people today"



WaPo: "LEEEEROYYYYYYYY JENKINSSSSSSS HERE'S A $5M SUPER BOWL AD" pic.twitter.com/ihYIhterGi — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 4, 2019

Maybe a kneeling scandal would have spiced things up?