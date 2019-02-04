Welcome Back, Retail...?

Via DataTrekResearch.com,

At DataTrek we have a bit of a love-hate relationship with money flow analysis, analyzing how capital shifts between equity, bonds and other asset classes. On the plus side, we know from long experience that many of you value the content. Some readers see it as a sentiment barometer; others like to benchmark their investment decisions to “the crowd”.

At the same time, it can be very hard to breath life into what is essentially a grab bag of data points. And we fear being boring almost as much as we fear being wrong.

Thankfully, the most US recent money flow data is legitimately interesting; we’ll break it down into 4 points:

#1: Mutual fund investors are actually putting money to work in US equities in January 2019. Through the first 3 weeks of the year, domestic equity mutual funds have seen $8.5 billion of inflows. Why is that exciting? Consider that:

US equity mutual funds have not seen a positive month of inflows since at least January 2016.

In fact, since the start of 2016 average monthly outflows have been negative $19.4 billion.

December 2018’s outflows totaled $49.0 billion, the worst monthly drain on assets since at least 2016.

Data here is from the Investment Company Institute.

#2: Not impressed by that? OK – consider that over the same period in January exchange traded funds that invest in US stocks actually saw $13.4 billion of outflows. That’s remarkable, because:

Over the last year, US equity ETFs have averaged inflows of $6.5 billion/month.

That compares to prior year outflows for US equity mutual funds of $21.5 billion/month.

Bottom line: January is shaping up to the first month in many years that mutual funds regain share from ETFs.

Data courtesy of www.xtf.com

#3: Commodity investing (mostly into precious metals like gold) is actually seeing renewed interest. The mutual fund and ETF data align well on this point:

Through the first 11 months of 2018, money flows into commodity funds (MFs and ETFs) averaged just $47.9 million/month.

December 2018’s capital market volatility saw commodity fund inflows rise to $1.4 billion.

Combined MF/ETF inflows through the first 3 weeks of January (ICI data) total $1.1 billion. For just ETFs (where the data is complete through yesterday), the last week’s inflows total a further $636 million.

#4: Pulling all this together, here’s what we think it means:

Capital invested in mutual fund tends to be tied to retirement accounts in the US, especially 401(k) programs. That means it is “retail” money, so if you’re wondering “who’s been buying” this month, now you have one data-driven answer.

December 2018’s $49 million of US equity MF outflows was the largest since January 2016, likely driven by tax loss selling as US stocks went negative for the year in that month. The swing to positive flows we’ve seen in January could just be taxable (again, retail) investors buying back their positions in the same assets (after wash sale deadlines finish) or similar ones (immediately).

The negative month for US equity ETF flows (-$24 billion MTD) is harder to parse because everyone from hedge funds to retail uses these products. The former may have been closing out short positions (which can force a redemption/”outflow”). The latter may be reallocating capital to Emerging Markets, where MTD inflows total $7.2 billion.

Summing up: only $8.5 billion of that $49.0 billion that retail pulled in December 2018 has come back into US equities so far in 2019. On the plus side, this cohort has more dry powder to put to work if it chooses. On the down side, retail has a reputation for being the last investor class to jump into a bull market.

All that points to potential further near term gains, but a weather eye for any sign of volatility that spooks retail back into a more cautious outlook.

* * *

However, while Nick Colas notes the resurgence of retail, as Deutsche Bank noted recently, none of this makes any sense as while the S&P 500 rallied +15% since late December, equity funds have continued to see large outflows.

As Deutsche's Thatte elaborates,

"US equity funds in particular have continued to see large outflows (-$40bn) since then, following massive outflows (-$77bn) through the sell-off from October to December."

He is not alone either as TD Ameritrade reports that the firm’s Investor Movement Index -- which has tracked clients’ positioning in the market since 2010 -- declined for the fourth straight month to its lowest since July 2012.

"Despite the longest running government shutdown, U.S. equity markets recovered in January fueled by well-received Federal Reserve announcements and strong job numbers,” Joe “JJ” Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, said in the statement. “Still, ambiguity surrounding U.S.- China trade relations kept investors in more defensive parts of the market.”

So which is it? Is retail buying and has more ammo to buy? Or are they done, and shifting back to fixed-income having suffered a shock in December? For one, they are certainly not following the fun-durr-mentals...