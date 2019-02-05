Is It Beginning? 10 Significant Quakes Rock Cali Coastline As Mount St. Helens Rumbles Back To Life

Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog,

Scientists tell us that someday the “Big One” will strike California and large portions of the coastline will plunge into the ocean “almost instantly”.

Could it be possible that we are a lot closer to that day than many had anticipated? Over the past several days, there has been a lot of shaking along the North American portion of the Ring of Fire. In particular, during a 24 hour period over the weekend one area of the California coastline was hit by 10 earthquakes of at least magnitude 3.0, and this created such a stir that it made the front page of the Drudge Report. The following comes from a local California newspaper…

Ten earthquakes of preliminary magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.5 struck off the coast of Northern California between Saturday and Sunday, the United States Geological Survey reports.

Hopefully all of this shaking will turn out to be nothing, but many are concerned that they could potentially be “foreshocks” of a larger event.

Once the first quake hit early on Saturday, they just kept happening one after another…

The first earthquake struck early Saturday morning at a magnitude of 4.3, while a second earthquake, of 3.2 magnitude, rumbled about 30 minutes later. Three additional earthquakes hit between 4:30 p.m. and 5:38 p.m. Saturday in the same area, registering magnitudes between 2.9 and 3.6, USGS reported. A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck that night, at 11:37 p.m. The geological activity continued into Sunday. USGS reported four earthquakes near Petrolia between 2:18 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. The earthquakes ranged in magnitude from 3.4 to 4.5.

Further south along the Ring of Fire, Mexico was hit by an even larger earthquake on Friday…

A strong earthquake jolted southern Mexico on Friday, rattling nerves and swaying tall buildings hundreds of miles away in the capital, but there were no reports of serious damage, injuries or deaths. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake had a magnitude of 6.6. It was centered about 10 miles from the city of Tapachula in Chiapas state and struck at a depth of 40 miles.

If you follow my work on a regular basis, then you already know that I have been regularly documenting the dramatic rise in global seismic activity.

The crust of our planet is cracked, and we are just floating on the pieces. Now those pieces appear to be getting increasingly unstable, and that could mean big trouble for all of us.

I know that the weather is nice and that there are lots of good paying jobs out there, but at this point I don’t know why anyone would still want to live along the California coast. In a previous article, I shared a quote from a news story about a scientific study that had come to the conclusion that a massive earthquake “could plunge large parts of California into the sea almost instantly”…

The Big One may be overdue to hit California, but scientists near LA have found a new risk for the area during a major earthquake. They claim that if a major tremor hits the area, it could plunge large parts of California into the sea almost instantly. The discovery was made after studying the Newport-Inglewood fault, which has long been believed to be one of Southern California’s danger zones.

And there probably will be little to no warning when that occurs.

One day it will seem like everything is just fine, and then disaster will strike.

According to Cal State Fullerton professor Matt Kirby, it is something “that would happen relatively instantaneously”…

Cal State Fullerton professor Matt Kirby, who worked with the Leeper on the study, said the sinking would occur quickly and likely result in part of California being covered by the sea. “It’s something that would happen relatively instantaneously,” Prof Kirby said. “Probably today if it happened, you would see seawater rushing in.”

In other words, by the time you have figured out what is happening it will be too late.

Meanwhile, scientists are alarmed by the drama that continues to unfold at Mount St. Helens.

Most Americans think that it no longer poses an imminent threat, but the truth is that the area around the volcano has been very active in recent years…

Since 1980, the area around the volcano has experienced tens of thousands of small earthquakes and numerous minor eruptions. Most notably, as of 2004, the volcano has been continuously erupting lava, which has created a large dome that is still growing.

Scientists tell us that the dome is “now taller than the Empire State building” and that it continues to grow about five meters a day…

He added: “What is really phenomenal is how much rock is still coming out of the ground. “It’s now taller than the Empire State building. “It’s coming up at five metres a day, more than 200 metres wide and it’s right here in our back yard.”

It is just a matter of time before we see another eruption like the one that we witnessed back in 1980.

We live at a time when global seismic activity is going to continue to increase, and North America is going to get hit particularly hard because the entire west coast sits directly along the Ring of Fire.

And if you have been a regular reader of my work for a long time, than you already know that I am even more concerned about Mount Rainier than I am about Mount St. Helens. But that is a topic for another article.

I know that there are a lot of people out there that plan to leave the west coast once things start getting really crazy, but when it comes to major seismic events, you might not get any warning.

Hopefully there will not be a major seismic event in the U.S. in the very near future, but without a doubt global seismic activity is on the rise, and all of this shaking on the west coast has a lot of people very, very nervous right now.