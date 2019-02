Having broken above its 100DMA yesterday, the S&P 500 pushed up towards its key 200DMA this morning. But, along with Nasdaq, it failed to breakout...

and has now given back all the early day's gains...





Once again, futures show the real chaos as cash markets open...

All of which may remind some non-machine traders that the rest of the market is not buying this post-Powell bounce in stocks...

Spot the odd one out...