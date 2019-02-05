Trump: "We Will Build A Human Wall If Necessary"

As President Trump's demands that funding for his border wall be included in a bipartisan border security bill continue to fall on deaf ears, the president once again blasted intransigent Democrats for refusing to cooperate on the wall, claiming he wouldn't have needed to send another 3,600 troops to the border if we had a "real Wall" in place.

As "tremendous numbers" of people travel through Mexico toward the US border, Trump has sent a "Human Wall" of soldiers to defend against the next round of migrant caravans. But if the wall had already been built, the advancing caravans would be a "non-event."

Tremendous numbers of people are coming up through Mexico in the hopes of flooding our Southern Border. We have sent additional military. We will build a Human Wall if necessary. If we had a real Wall, this would be a non-event! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2019

The tweet followed reports citing aides to the president that Trump isn't planning to declare a national emergency to circumvent Congress and build the wall during the State of the Union on Tuesday.

But the calls for a wall of military personnel beg the question: Is this the human wall that Trump has in mind?