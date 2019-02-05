US Military Holds Unexpected War Drill In Downtown Los Angeles

Helicopters swarmed overhead...

Loud booms echoed through the streets...

No, this is not Beirut, Damascus, or Kabul - it's Downtown Los Angeles.

As The LA Times reports, a series of loud booms that rocked downtown LA on Monday night startled some people, but LAPD said there was no need to be concerned, as the noises were part of a U.S. Army training exercise involving aircraft and weapon simulations in urban settings.

The training is set to run through Saturday in Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“Residents may hear sounds associated with the training, including aircraft and weapon simulations” the LAPD said in a news release. “Each location selected enables special operations teams and flight crews to maintain maximum readiness and proficiency, validate equipment and exercise standard safety procedures. The training is essential to ensure service members are fully trained and prepared to defend our nation overseas.”

The army also noted that:

"The local terrain and training facilities in Los Angeles provide the Army with unique locations and simulates urban environments the service members may encounter when deployed overseas. "There is no replacement for realistic training."

But not everyone got the message...

Hey @MayorOfLA - you want to do military exercises in #dtla? Cool man, just Warn Us. You got a generation of post-9/11 folks frantically refreshing to find out if there’s a need for us to book it out of town. — Joanna Leitch (@jo_leitch) February 5, 2019

As MCViewPoint noted, "Not the first 'urban training' article of late. The war machine can never remember to tell anyone ahead of time. Because you don’t want to take a chance on advertising the real thing (martial law) when it happens."