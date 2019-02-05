Watch Live: President Trump Delivers State Of The Union Address

Update: The speech has begun, and the headlines are rolling in. So far, Trump has largely stuck with the talking points that were leaked to the press.

As expected, his tone has been largely conciliatory, despite delivering the speech to a divided Congress for the first time since his inauguration. And the bonhomie could be felt across the aisle, as lawmakers from both parties stood and delivered a standing ovation to the president as he walked up to the House rostrum. For roughly one-third of the lawmakers in attendance, this is the first SOTU they have ever attended.

Trump started his speech by saying he stood ready to work with both parties to fulfill our nation's "unlimited potential", and that he hoped "we can work together not as two parties, but as one nation." As telegraphed ahead of the speech, Trump described his agenda "not as a Republican agenda, or a Democrat agenda, but as an agenda for the American people."

And that agenda is...

Reduce the costs of health care and price of prescription drugs.

Immigration that is safe lawful and secure

And pursue a foreign policy that puts Americans first.

After noting the 75th anniversary since the end of World War II, which Trump noted was the beginning of what Dwight Eisenhower called "the Great Crusade", before introducing three WWII veterans.

Trump went on to exhort lawmakers to reject the "politics of revenge" and focus on "cooperation" and "compromise" for the common good.

"Tonight, I ask you to choose greatness."

Moving on to his economic accomplishments, Trump touted the "unprecedented economic boom" ushered in by his policies. As evidence of this, he cited,

5.3 million new jobs

600,000 new manufacturing jobs

Wages rising at the fastest pace in decades

And wages for blue collar workers growing faster than anybody else thought possible

5 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps

Economy growing twice as fast today as when I took office.

Unemployment has reached the lowest rate in over half a century

African-American, Hispanic-American and Asian-American unemployment have reached lowest levels ever recorded

Unemployment for Americans with disabilities has also reached an all-time low

157 million Americans are working - more than at any time during the history of our country

Passed a massive tax cut for working families and doubled the child tax credit

We've virtually ended the estate tax for small businesses, ranches and family farms

Eliminated "very unpopular" Obamacare individual mandate penalty

Gave critically ill patients access to life saving cures with "right to try"

Touting his deregulation push, Trump ntoed his administration has cut more regulations during a shorter period of time than any other administration during its entire tenure, which has helped bring companies back to America in record numbers. And we've unleashed a revolution in US energy, with the US now the No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas, anywhere in the world.

And for the first time in 65 years, we are a net exporter of energy.

With America winning "each and every day" - thanks to our unparalleled military strength - the state of our union is "strong", Trump said, to chants of "USA, USA, USA" from Republican lawmakers.

Exhibiting his fondness for economic data, Trump touted Friday's jobs report, noting that the US added 304,000 jobs in January, almost double the number expected. "An economic miracle is taking place in the United States, and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or foolish investigations."

In a shot at House Democrats preparing to let subpoenas fly, Trump warned that they should think twice before following through.

"If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn't work that way." We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad.

And this new era of cooperation can start by confirming the more than 300 highly qualified nominees who are still stuck in the Senate, some of whom have spent "years and years" waiting.

He touted his sweeping legislation to combat the opioid crisis, the farm bill, and a bill calling for VA accountability, to punish those who mistreat "our wonderful veterans." They said it couldn't be done, but just weeks ago, both parties came together to pass criminal justice reform. Trump then brought up the story of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in the 1990s for a non-violent first-offense drug crime. "Alice's story underscores the disparities and unfairness that can exist in criminal sentencing and the need to remedy this total injustice. She served almost that 22 years and had expected to be in prison for the remainder of her life. But in June, I commuted Alice's sentence."

It's that time of year again. With Pelosi perched on his shoulder, President Trump will deliver his 2nd State of The Union address tonight (after last year's marathon 80-minute oration). However, Trump's call for cooperation did little to change the atmosphere of bitter partisan acrimony that has only intensified in Washington over the past year.

After a divisive year that featured partisan battles over the confirmation of SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's zero-tolerance border policies and - most recently - the government shutdown, according to Conway, Trump is once again planning to strike a conciliatory tone to try and silence critics who joke that his speech would be more aptly referred to as "the State of Disunion".

"This president is going to call for an end to the politics of resistance, retribution and call for more comity," Conway said, spelling out the last word.

Many of President Trump's recent decisions have been controversial among both Republicans (the trade war, his decision to pull troops from Syria and Afghanistan) and Democrats (immigration, the wall, the shutdown). And as the president seeks to rally support as the 2020 campaign season gets underway, previews of the speech published by the Hill, the New York Times and NBC News suggest that Trump will spend the bulk of his time touting his victories and selling his policies to the public, while calling for Democrats and Republicans to find common ground on issues like passing a sweeping infrastructure bill. The "optimistic" tone will go a long way toward setting out Trump's goals for the coming year.

Some key highlights include:

*TRUMP TO SAY HIS AGENDA IS AGENDA OF AMERICAN PEOPLE

*TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE 2-DAY MEET WITH KIM IN SOTU SPEECH

*TRUMP TO SAY IMMIGRATION SYSTEM NEEDS TO PROTECT LIVES, JOBS

*TRUMP: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION DIVIDES WORKING, POLITICAL CLASSES

*TRUMP TO SAY GREAT NATIONS DON'T FIGHT ENDLESS WARS

*TRUMP TO REITERATE CALL FOR CHEAPER DRUGS

*TRUMP TO URGE BOTH PARTIES TO UNITE FOR INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN

Watch Live, starting at 2100ET...

And because we are fair and balanced - here is The Democratic Party's response by Stacey Abrams...