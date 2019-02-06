Fairfax Accuser: "What Started As Consensual Kissing Quickly Turned Into A Sexual Assault" 

Professor Vanessa Tyson, who has accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) of sexual assault, issued a statement on Wednesday detailing her version of the alleged sexual assault which "began as consensual kissing" and "quickly turned into a sexual assault."

Statement of Dr. Vanessa Tyson, who has accused Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault in 2004:



Tyson claims in her account that "Mr. Fairfax forced me to perform oral sex on him" during a 20004 encounter at the Democratic National Convention in Boston.

Fairfax admits he and Tyson had relations, but claims it was consensual.

Meanwhile, an NBC is reporting that Fairfax responded to allegations against him by saying of Tyson: "Fuck that bitch."

NBC News has learned that Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax used profane language in a private meeting Monday night, while referring to his accuser, Dr. Vanessa Tyson.



Two sources tells us Fairfax said of Tyson: “Fuck that bitch.”



"At no time did she express to me any discomfort or concern about our interactions, neither during that encounter nor doing the months following it, when she stayed in touch with me, nor the past fifteen years," said Fairfax in a statement earlier Wednesday, adding "She in no way indicated that anything that had happened between us made her uncomfortable."

With Fairfax potentially on the ropes, Governor Ralph Northam (D) embroiled in a "blackface / kkk" scandal, and now Attorney General Mark Herring (D) admitting to wearing blackface in the 1980s - the governorship of Virginia may fall to Republican Kirk Cox.

Perhaps that's why prominent Democrats - who just months ago treated as fact allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh - have been so silent on Fairfax.

Senator Booker on the allegation against Lt. Gov Fairfax:

“I think we should be focusing on what’s right now happening with the Governor. I know you guys are going to try to focus on a lot of things right now, but right now my focus is on again calling for the Gov. to step down. — Alan He (@alanhe) February 5, 2019

