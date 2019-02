The S&P and Nasdaq are now in the red for Februaru after Larry Kudlow's comments on the US-China talks and a further story from CNBC that Trump is 'highly unlikely' to meet Chinese President Xi before March 1 trade deadline, sources say (via @kaylatausche).

The Dow is down 340 points and S&P, Nasdaq, and Small Caps are now red for February...

That escalated quickly...

Offshore yuan is also tumbling on the news...