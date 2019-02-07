Stocks Tumble Through Key Technical Level After Kudlow Warns On Trade Talks

It appears White House advisor Larry Kudlow is today's 'bad cop' as he just told Fox Business that "there is a pretty sizable distance to go" in US-China trade talks (adding that Xi and Trump "will meet at some point"). That has taken the shine off the latest algo BTFD ramp...

Dow is down over 200 points...

And all major US equity indices are at the lows of the day...

Perhaps most critically, having failed twice at the 200DMA, the S&P 5000 has just broken back below the 100DMA...

Erasing all of February's gains for the S&P and Nasdaq...