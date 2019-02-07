Wells Fargo Online Banking Goes Down, Customers Unable To Access Accounts

Update2: After their first attempt to provide people with account access crashed and burned, Wells Fargo is now simply apologizing and letting people know they can go to a branch or an ATM for their banking needs.

The bank has apologized again in a second Thursday tweet:

We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

Update: Wells Fargo's homepage now lands on a message which reads "We're experiencing some technical difficulties"

We apologize for the inconvenience as some of our web pages are temporarily unavaliable. You can still access your accounts through one of the links below:



Wells Fargo Online® (Personal, Small Business, and Retirement Account customers)

Commercial Electronic Office® portal (Commercial customers)

That said, many who have tried the links provided were met with a "502 Bad Gateway" error.

Wells Fargo's online banking and mobile app went down Thursday morning, leaving customers unable to access their accounts and conduct banking needs. It is the second time their system has gone down in less than a week.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

Spokeswoman Hillary O'Byrne says that the bank is investigating the cause of the outage.

Anyone else seeing this today? @WellsFargo having problems eith all forms of mobile banking (app, web, phone). Hearing also that no payments are processing. @Ask_WellsFargo, any updates??? pic.twitter.com/gyQiodPKVF — Jared Aarons (@10NewsAarons) February 7, 2019

@WellsFargo call #2 and the music just randomly stopped 🤷🏽‍♀️ — AngieeWitDaGoodHair (@AngelaMarie124) February 7, 2019

@Ask_WellsFargo everything is down. Called 800# and spoke to Michelle. It seems that she has been dealing with some really angry customers, so she answered my call with a hilarious ready speech about how WF is well aware of the issue. I’m dying & no longer angry. #thanksMichelle — 🇬🇹Tired, just tired 🇵🇷 (@Carajoboricua) February 7, 2019

If there's anything to learn from yet another @WellsFargo server crash: Always carry cash.



It's like the 1800's: No ATM's, no credit/debit cards, no online banking, and no way to cash a check at a branch.



New corporate slogan: "@WellsFargo- It's like banking in Venezuela" — Bill Roth (@BillRoth_) February 7, 2019

Developing...