Whitaker Draws Gasps After Telling House Judiciary Chair His Time Is Up During Testy Hearing

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker shocked the room during a contentious exchange with House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), when he reminded Nadler that his time had run out for questioning.

"Mr. Chairman, I see that your five minutes is up," said Whitaker - resulting in audiable gasps throughout the packed committee hearing.

"I am here voluntarily. We have agreed to five minute rounds," he added.

"In your capacity as Acting Attorney General, have you ever been asked to approve any request or action to be taken by the special counsel?" House Judiciary Chair Nadler asks.



"Mr. Chairman, I see that your five minutes is up," Acting AG Whitaker answers. https://t.co/Ukgp5FywxQ pic.twitter.com/y4e9gkQeTh — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2019

Nadler began laughing, and pointed out that they did not enforce the 5-minute rule on Whitaker.