Livid Wells Fargo Customers Report Missing Direct Deposits As Glitches Continue

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/08/2019 - 13:08

Wells Fargo customers are reporting over social media that they aren't seeing paychecks and direct deposits in their online and mobile banking accounts after Thursday's massive outage, according to USA Today

As we reported yesterday, Wells Fargo customers were unable to access their accounts for most of the day, which the bank blamed on a power shutdown after smoke was detected at a data center in SHoreview, MN. 

The bank said in a late Thursday statement that ATM services had been restored and that mobile and online banking were "operational" aside from certain features such as mortgage and credit card balances. 

On Friday, however, the problems continued, as online users reported experiencing glitches and missing paychecks

Wells Fargo responded, stating "We are aware of an issue regarding the processing of direct deposit into Wells Fargo accounts and we're sorry for the inconvenience. Some may not yet be able to see payroll deposits in online banking. Customers should operate as they would normally. Thank you for your patience."

