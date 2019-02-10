Government Shutdown Looms As Border Wall Talks Break Down

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/10/2019 - 11:34

File this under "Who could have seen that coming?"

After 48 hours of narrative-molding declarations that a border security deal was "imminent" or "expected before the end of the weekend"; Bloomberg reports that talks to avert a second government shutdown over border wall funding broke down on Saturday, and Republicans and Democrats have stopped communicating for now, according to two people familiar with the state of the talks.

Bloomberg reports that, as of Saturday, it seemed that negotiators were homing in on a proposal with border barrier funding of between $1.3 billion and $2 billion, said a person familiar with the talks.

However, the latest sticking point appears to be over detention beds operated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, one person said.

Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, seemed to start managing expectations on Sunday that a shutdown isn’t the most likely option but that he “absolutely cannot” rule it out.

“He’s going to do whatever he legally can to secure the border,” Mulvaney said of President Donald Trump on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” one of two scheduled appearances on Sunday talk shows.

"You cannot take the shutdown off the table and you cannot take $5.7 billion [for the border wall] off the table. But if you end up some place in the middle, what you'll probably see is the president say: 'Ok, and then I'll go find the money some place else'."

Finally, in what really matters after all, Mulvaney confirmed the level of proposed border wall funding “all over the map.”

Which is perhaps what prompted Trump to tweet this yesterday:

And follow up today with more of the same...

Then pointing the blame at Democrats...

Shutdown looms.

Tags
Politics