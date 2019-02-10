It Was The Brother: Michael Sanchez Identified As Source Of Leaked Bezos "Dick Pic"

Last week, we reported that Jeff Bezos' investigation into who leaked steamy text messages exchanged between himself and his mistress, former "So You Think You Can Dance?" host Lauren Sanchez, had zeroed in on a likely - if unfortunate - source: Sanchez's brother, Hollywood manager Michael Sanchez. Sanchez supported President Trump during the 2016 race, and at the time, sources from within Bezos' camp were saying that they believed Sanchez had leaked the texts for "political" reasons.

Well, one week later, and the story of the investigation has been blown wide open by Bezos' publication of emails exchanged between lawyers for AMI and the lead attorney for his investigators, where not only did AMI detail the contents of the unpublished texts (which apparently included what millennials would call a "dick pic" sent by the world's richest man), but Bezos accused the owner of the National Enquirer of trying to blackmail him into dropping his investigation, as well as walking back allegations that the Enquirer's campaign was politically motivated (either by its allegiance to Trump, or the Saudi government).

And now, the Daily Beast, which has led the pack on scoops related to Bezos' investigation, has seemingly confirmed that investigators' initial suspicions about the source of the leak were correct: According to several AMI insiders, Sanchez was in fact the tabloid's source.

The brother of Jeff Bezos’ mistress, Lauren Sanchez, supplied the couple’s racy texts to the National Enquirer, multiple sources inside AMI, the tabloid’s parent company, told The Daily Beast. Another source who has been in extensive communication with senior leaders at AMI confirmed that Michael Sanchez first supplied Bezos’ texts to the Enquirer. AMI has previously refused to identify the source of the texts, but a lawyer for the company strongly hinted at Sanchez’s role during a Sunday morning interview on ABC. “The story was given to the National Enquirer by a reliable source that had given information to the National Enquirer for seven years prior to this story. It was a source that was well known to both Mr. Bezos and Ms. Sanchez,” attorney Elkan Abramowitz told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. Asked directly whether Sanchez was the source, Abramowitz said, “I can’t discuss who the source was. It’s confidential within AMI.” An AMI spokesperson declined to comment for this story. Asked directly more than a half-dozen times whether or not he supplied the texts to the Enquirer, Sanchez declined to do so.

The report also suggests that, to Bezos, at least, this isn't news: A source from within AMI said that Bezos' team had likely already identified the source of the leak, and that Sanchez didn't steal the texts, but obtained them by some other, likely legitimate, means.

Sanchez is reportedly close with several Trumpworld figures, including Roger Stone and pro-Trump pundit Scottie Nell Hughes (whose private emails were once leaked to AMI).

His tweets indicate that Sanchez has also been a vocal supporter of the president:

Though he also denied the allegations that he was the source of the leak:

— Michael Sanchez (@mikey2go) February 1, 2019

Whether it's true or not, this will likely make for an awkward Thanksgiving in the Sanchez household this year.

Now, we wait to learn how Bezos and his mistress are going to handle this stunning betrayal...