Virginia Governor Reeling From Blackface Scandal Refers To Slaves As "Indentured Servants"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/10/2019 - 13:15

Fresh on the heels of a poll that found a majority of black Virginians think Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam should remain in office, the governor, who is still reeling from the fallout of a blackface scandal (albeit a scandal that has been somewhat overshadowed by several credible allegations of sexual assault against his lieutenant governor), is apparently determined to change their minds.

During an interview Sunday with CBS This Morning's Gayle King, Northam committed a gaffe that, considering his current circumstances, is bound to leave his few remaining defenders slackjawed in disbelief. While explaining to King why he felt he should finish out the remaining three years of his term (while pursuing an agenda of racial equality), Northam casually referred to the slaves who once populated the former confederate state as "indentured servants."

The remarks has already provoked reactions of shock and disbelief that Northam could say something so insensitive during a nationally broadcast TV interview at a time when seemingly every politician in his state has been accused of overt racism.

We look forward to watching Northam moonwalk this one back.

Tags
Social Issues