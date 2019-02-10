Virginia Governor Reeling From Blackface Scandal Refers To Slaves As "Indentured Servants"

Fresh on the heels of a poll that found a majority of black Virginians think Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam should remain in office, the governor, who is still reeling from the fallout of a blackface scandal (albeit a scandal that has been somewhat overshadowed by several credible allegations of sexual assault against his lieutenant governor), is apparently determined to change their minds.

During an interview Sunday with CBS This Morning's Gayle King, Northam committed a gaffe that, considering his current circumstances, is bound to leave his few remaining defenders slackjawed in disbelief. While explaining to King why he felt he should finish out the remaining three years of his term (while pursuing an agenda of racial equality), Northam casually referred to the slaves who once populated the former confederate state as "indentured servants."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam: "We are now at the 400-year anniversary — just 90 miles from here in 1619. The first indentured servants from Africa landed on our shores in Old Point Comfort, what we call now Fort Monroe, and while—"@GayleKing: "Also known as slavery" pic.twitter.com/AiX96MU1rJ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 10, 2019

The remarks has already provoked reactions of shock and disbelief that Northam could say something so insensitive during a nationally broadcast TV interview at a time when seemingly every politician in his state has been accused of overt racism.

I am cringing so hard at the Northam Distraction Tour. Does ANYONE watch stuff like this and think "well that settles it - clearly he cares deeply about the black community"? https://t.co/412c2Fgi8S — neontaster (@neontaster) February 10, 2019

We look forward to watching Northam moonwalk this one back.