Property Prices Are Plummeting In Super-Wealthy Dubai

Property prices in Dubai have fallen by about 25% since peaking in 2015, according to a new report from property consulting firm Knight Frank, which found that Dubai, which is best known for being a "mecca" to the extraordinarily wealthy, was one of the worst performing cities in the world for real estate prices over the last two years.

Lower oil prices, weaker currencies in nearby countries (UAE's currency is pegged to the USD) and political turmoil in the Middle East have all contributed to the pressure on prices. Property development is a key part of Dubai's economy, so the fall in prices has had aftershocks throughout the city's financial landscape.

The city is also suffering from a glut, having built more property than they need under the impression that "if they build it, people will come." It was a strategy that benefited the city's government-linked developers over the past couple decades, enticing wealthy ex-pats from places like Europe, India, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

And the glut could continue to negatively affect prices for years to come. Dubai is one of the world's biggest ongoing construction sites, with nearly 1,200 cranes active across the city currently. Jones Long LaSalle estimates that 31,000 homes will be completed this year, far exceeding demand.

Craig Plumb, head of research for Middle East and North Africa at JLL, said: “The only reason the market hasn’t bottomed out is simply that there is so much new supply coming on the market."

Examples of the pricing pressure are clear. In the world's tallest building, a one-bedroom apartment with a view of the Persian Gulf cost about $800,000 in 2010. In 2014, it would cost about $1 million. Today, it's on the market for less than $550,000.

The World, an artificial group of 300 islands built off Dubai’s coast and completed in 2008, has only seen one of its islands fully developed. Development projects on the Palm Jumeirah, a palm-tree shaped artificial island, have also been put on hold.