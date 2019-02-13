Border Deal Hits Snag As Trump Says He Will Look For "Landmines"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/13/2019 - 19:22

Update 2: Just hours after Steny Hoyer said a vote on the border funding compromise bill had been set for Thursday night, Republican members of the 17-lawmaker compromise committee have told Fox that some internal squabbling has erupted over the text of the bill. Georgia Congressman Tom Graves said the bill is "leaking oil" right now. He's recommending that the text of the bill be allowed to sit for a few days in the name of transparency.

Graves is undecided on the bill, but if he bolts, it could possibly kill the compromise. Meanwhile, after announcing that he would sign the bill, President Trump said he will instead wait to see the text so he can look for "land mines."

Fox reporter Chad Pegram has more details below:

The upshot: Markets continued their torrid post-Christmas gains on Wednesday under the assumption that a shutdown had been averted. But investors may have reacted too soon.

* * *

Update: In an interesting twist, it looks like Trump has decided on a middle path that will allow him to keep the government open while getting more of his border wall built than Congress had initially authorized.

According to WaPo, Trump will use an executive order to reallocate federal funds to finance the wall - or at least something more than the 55 miles that the compromise bill would finance.

Prompting some to joke...

A White House spokesman quoted by Fox reportedly insisted that Trump has "alternative options" for his border wall deal. Assuming he follows through with the plan, it looks like Trump finally got everything he wanted out of the border deal - the next step of the wall will be built, and the government will remain open.

* * *

After telling reporters that he was "not happy" with the compromise border-security bill (which reportedly included some funding for "a barrier"), President Trump will reportedly set aside his dissatisfaction and vote for the bill anyway, according to CNN.

Trump

To avert another shutdown, Congress must pass - and the president must sign - the deal by Friday.

The compromise includes $1.375 billion for 55 miles of border barrier, which falls well short of the $5.7 billion Trump had originally demanded. It's also below the $1.6 billion proposal included in a Senate package last year. Though reports have suggested that Trump is still seriously considering going the 'national emergency' route.

Despite his dissatisfaction with the deal, Trump on Tuesday touted the fact that the deal included $23 billion in border security funding...

