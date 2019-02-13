Border Deal Hits Snag As Trump Says He Will Look For "Landmines"

Update 2: Just hours after Steny Hoyer said a vote on the border funding compromise bill had been set for Thursday night, Republican members of the 17-lawmaker compromise committee have told Fox that some internal squabbling has erupted over the text of the bill. Georgia Congressman Tom Graves said the bill is "leaking oil" right now. He's recommending that the text of the bill be allowed to sit for a few days in the name of transparency.

Graves is undecided on the bill, but if he bolts, it could possibly kill the compromise. Meanwhile, after announcing that he would sign the bill, President Trump said he will instead wait to see the text so he can look for "land mines."

President Trump says he is looking for "landmines” in the deal reached by lawmakers and will take a "serious" look at it: "I don't want to see a shutdown. A shutdown would be a terrible thing ... I don't want to see another one, there's no reason for it" https://t.co/MCIhKvXzHR pic.twitter.com/pJRNkEIwYu — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 13, 2019

Fox reporter Chad Pegram has more details below:

Text of border security bill expected to be available later today. But Hse won’t consider the legislation until Thurs night. That's to accommodate mbrs to attend funerals. Dingell here in DC. Other mbrs will go to NC for funeral of late GOP NC Rep Walter Jones — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2019

On border security bill, one source close to the process told Fox they are “struggling” to finish the text of the bill. Another conservative source told Fox that the bill “is leaking oil right now.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2019

On border security deal, Fox is told there is some internal GOP bickering…as Republicans feel they misplayed their hand. They could have had as much as $1.6 billion for the wall last year…but that number has now dropped to $1.375 billion. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2019

Border security conferee & appropriator Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA) could be a weather vane as to how the border security bill may go. Graves is undecided now. But if he bolts, other conservatives could too. Pelosi needs help from Dems to pass the bill. Can't do it w/just Dem votes — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2019

Increasing chatter on Capitol Hill now about the need for an interim spending bill. Some members simply won’t be willing to vote on legislation this fast..just getting it dropped in their laps. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2019

Pausing to do a stopgap bill could kill the entire border security pkg. If the conferees let the package sit out there too long, the legislation, much like houseguests and fish, will start to smell after three days. That could scuttle the plan. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2019

GOP GA Rep & border security conferee Tom Graves on letting the bill be available for a few days before voting:

In the name of transparency, that’s not a bad idea — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2019

Appropriators say there has been no direct action on a stopgap spending bill. They fear that scenario because they feel it would be the death knell for the border security package — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2019

The upshot: Markets continued their torrid post-Christmas gains on Wednesday under the assumption that a shutdown had been averted. But investors may have reacted too soon.

Update: In an interesting twist, it looks like Trump has decided on a middle path that will allow him to keep the government open while getting more of his border wall built than Congress had initially authorized.

According to WaPo, Trump will use an executive order to reallocate federal funds to finance the wall - or at least something more than the 55 miles that the compromise bill would finance.

A White House official told The Post this morn that President Trump sees signing the border deal, if passed by Congress, as the way to avoid another shutdown. But, he would also likely pursue an executive order to reallocate federal funds to barrier projects, the official said. — Robert Costa (@costareports) February 13, 2019

A White House spokesman quoted by Fox reportedly insisted that Trump has "alternative options" for his border wall deal. Assuming he follows through with the plan, it looks like Trump finally got everything he wanted out of the border deal - the next step of the wall will be built, and the government will remain open.

After telling reporters that he was "not happy" with the compromise border-security bill (which reportedly included some funding for "a barrier"), President Trump will reportedly set aside his dissatisfaction and vote for the bill anyway, according to CNN.

To avert another shutdown, Congress must pass - and the president must sign - the deal by Friday.

The compromise includes $1.375 billion for 55 miles of border barrier, which falls well short of the $5.7 billion Trump had originally demanded. It's also below the $1.6 billion proposal included in a Senate package last year. Though reports have suggested that Trump is still seriously considering going the 'national emergency' route.

Despite his dissatisfaction with the deal, Trump on Tuesday touted the fact that the deal included $23 billion in border security funding...

Was just presented the concept and parameters of the Border Security Deal by hard working Senator Richard Shelby. Looking over all aspects knowing that this will be hooked up with lots of money from other sources.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2019