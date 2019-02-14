'Empire' Star Faked Chicago "MAGA Country" Attack With Two Extras: Report

Empire star Jussie Smollett may have staged a hate crime with two extras because his character was being written off the show, reports Rob Elgas of Chicago's ABC 7, who has covered the case extensively.

Smollett was reportedly a no-show for an interview earlier today with detectives.

MORE: Someone familiar with the investigation says Smollet was a no-show for an interview earlier today with detectives. All of this coming hours after Smollett spoke to @GMA speaking out in his first media interview taking aim at those who doubted his story. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 15, 2019

Earlier Thursday, TMZ reported that police raided the home of two men who police arrested at the O'Hare Airport Wednesday night. According to WBBM TV reporter Charlie De Mar, the two men are Nigerian and were extras on Empire.

BREAKING:Police raided the home of two persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case last night. Both men are of Nigerian decent and have appeared as extras on the show. Police took bleach, shoes electronics and more.Officers asked family if they knew #Jussiesmollett. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PDSFtf5jwb — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 14, 2019

The family said the 2 men left for Nigeria the day of the alleged attack. This is consistent with what law enforcement sources previously told TMZ ... that the men left for Nigeria and returned Wednesday night, and the police tracked their travels and were waiting for them when they landed in Chicago. -TMZ

On January 29, Smollett said he was attacked at 2 a.m. outside of a Chicago apartment building after walking home from a Subway. Smollett said he was attacked by two men in ski masks who shouted racist and homophobic slurs, and said "This is MAGA country" during the assault - a claim the Empire star failed to mention in his initial police report, yet said his manager says he heard over the phone.

Smollett eventually turned over heavily redacted phone records to the Chicago Police, after he and his his manager, Brandon Moore, claimed they were on the phone during the attack, and Moore heard the "MAGA Country" phrase.

He said the attackers then doused him in bleach and put a noose around his neck, which he was still wearing as he walked back into his Chicago apartment - along with the sandwich.

Questions were raised over Smollett's story - including by Smollett's neighbors.

"I don’t believe it happened the way he said it did," said neighbor Agin Muhammad who lives in the same building.

"I’ve been in this neighborhood five years. I don’t believe it, not around here … Half the people are gay and the other half are black."

A patron at Lizzie McNeill’s Irish Pub, about a block from the scene of the alleged Jan. 29 incident, said Smollett’s story “doesn’t really make sense.” “It’s a lie, because Chicago is the most liberal city around,” said the man, who wouldn’t give his name. “They have cameras everywhere … Why can’t they find the attack?” -NY Post

Smollett's claim prompted widespread support among political activists, candidates and those in the entertainment industry. Democratic Senators and 2020 contenders Cory Booker and Kamala Harris both described the incident as a "modern-day lynching."

https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris/status/1090361495119187969

Jussie Smollett Update: According to @CBSChicago Police raided homes of 2 Nigerian actors who appeared on Empire with Jussie. The police took evidence from the homes and still have them in custody for questioning.



Definitely not the white MAGA attacker narrative pushed by media. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 15, 2019

Oh, so turns out that maybe the media shouldn't have uncritically accepted Jussie Smollett's phony story just because it fit their phony narrative of Trump supporters. https://t.co/Hxq8E4jo5t — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) February 15, 2019

Look what we have here. @DonaldJTrumpJr was right about Jussie.



VINDICATEDhttps://t.co/x5Gmqv7570 — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 15, 2019

Remember that according to Smollett, if you expressed skepticism or doubt, you are racist. https://t.co/XhjBuVQv6N — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 14, 2019

Our media is irreparably broken. Good night. pic.twitter.com/Le604OLqLa — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 15, 2019

