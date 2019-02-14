Guess Where European Workers Go On Strike Most Frequently

This week, the Irish health system was plunged into further chaos as nurses held three consecutive days of strike action.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation already held three 24 hour strikes in its row over pay, recruitment and the retention of staff. Thousands of patients have already seen their medical appointments disrupted with many operations cancelled.

However, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, data from the European Trade Union Institute shows that as bad as the disruption is, the Irish are not the worst country in Europe for industrial action...

Between 2010 and 2017, 17 days were not worked on average due to industrial action per 1,000 employees. Cyprus had the highest average number of days lost due to strikes in that period - 316.

France is well known for industrial action and it came second with 125 days not worked.