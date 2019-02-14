A New Tesla Bear Emerges: Druckenmiller Bought Tesla Puts In Q4

Elon Musk can add Stanley Druckenmiller to the list of hedgies (such as, most prominently, David Einhorn) who are short his stock.

Having traded almost unchanged in the early morning, Tesla stock slumped to just above $300 after it emerged that investing legend Stanley Druckenmiller had bought Tesla puts during the fourth quarter, in which Tesla stock rose more than 26% following the automaker's unexpected Q3 profit which prompted another bone-breaking short squeeze.

According to a 13F for the Druckenmiller's Family Office, the fund had purchased put options on 299,800 Tesla common shares with a face value of $99.8 million as of December 31. While there was no detail on the strike or maturity of the puts, they are likely in the money as Tesla shares have sunk more than 8% this year, and trade well below the conversion price of an upcoming convertible debt maturity.

Besides the Tesla puts, Duquesne owned a total of $1.6 billion in U.S. stocks as of December 31, a drop of about $476 million from the previous quarter. According to Bloomberg, the family office exited 22 stock positions, including Citigroup Inc. Druckenmiller also reduced his bet on Google parent Alphabet.