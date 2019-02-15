De Blasio Slams "1 Percenter" Bezos For Shafting New York

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio slammed Amazon on Friday after the Seattle-based online retailer backed out of a $3 billion deal for a second North American headquarters that would have brought 25,000 - 40,000 jobs to Long Island.

"Here’s Bezos and here’s Amazon, the definition of 1 percent," said de Blasio to WNYC public radio. "Look how little regard there was for everyday people. And it just dispels the notion that these big corporations are willing to be good citizens and good neighbors."

"It’s disrespectful to the people of NYC to get a call after months of attempting to build a productive partnership on behalf of this city, to get a call out of the blue saying, ‘See ya, we’re taking our ball and we’re going home,'" de Blasio added.

Amazon abruptly canceled its planned HQ2 on Thursday, enraging de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Just one day before the pullout, an agreement was reached between Cuomo, labor-union representatives and Amazon, according to Stuart Applbaum - president of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union.

"I have a lot of frustration with the opponents because I do not think they represented what their constituents fully needed," de Blasio told WNYC host Brian Lehrer. "I think they did a disservice, but I have much more frustration with Amazon for just pulling out in the dead of night and not even attempting a dialogue."